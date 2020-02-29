Chamber Music Charleston winds down one season, announces another

Chamber Music Charleston's Ovation Concert Series wraps up with a program called "A Celebration of Strings" at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Cathedral Church of St. Luke and St. Paul, 126 Coming St.

Guest violinist and former member of the Artemis String Quartet Anthea Kreston and cellist Jason Duckles join CMC violinist Frances Hsieh, violists Ben and Jenny Weiss, and cellist Timothy O’Malley. They will perform Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 7, Tchaikovsky’s String Sextet “Souvenir de Florence” and other works.

Kreston has received numerous awards for her chamber collaborations, including the grand prize at the Concert Artists Guild Competition and Europe’s Echo Award for recording. She has toured with Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Project, and has been recognized by Chamber Music America for her groundbreaking work with abuse survivors and people with AIDS.

Duckles is a founding member of the Amelia Piano Trio, the Milwaukee String Quartet and East Meets West. He has appeared frequently as the cellist for the Mark Morris Dance Group. He has commissioned works from many composers and collaborated with artists such as Ida Kavafian, Lucy Shelton, Gilbert Kalish and Phil Setzer.

General admission tickets are $25-$50. Student and parent tickets are $5 each. Seniors pay $20. Guest who purchase section A tickets ($50) are invited to a special post-concert reception with the performing musicians. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.chambermusiccharleston.org or call 843-763-4941.

Chamber Music Charleston hosts acclaimed violinist Midori and her accompanist Özgür Aydin for a recital at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 405 King St. They will perform Beethoven’s “Spring” Sonata, Brahms Sonata No. 3, Op. 108 and Isang Yun’s Königliches Thema.

Midori’s performance in Charleston is made possible through a grant from the nonprofit Partners in Performance, created by Midori with Avery Fisher Prize money she received in 2001.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

“While we have a tradition of bringing guest artists from around the world to perform with our local CMC musicians, this opportunity of sharing an artist of Midori’s stature is a milestone event," said Sandra Nikolajevs, president and artistic director of Chamber Music Charleston. "We are appreciative of the generosity of Partners in Performance for making this possible.”

Midori, born in Osaka, Japan, in 1971, is a cultural ambassador and music educator who made her debut in 1982 with the New York Philharmonic under Zubin Mehta.

Midori has performed with most of the world’s great orchestras and collaborated with many renowned musicians. Last year, she was appointed to the Dorothy Richard Starling Chair in Violin Studies at the Curtis Institute of Music.

General admission tickets for the March 24 recital are $25-$80. Students pay $15. Tickets also are being sold for a post-concert reception with Midori at the Francis Marion Hotel. Go to www.chambermusiccharleston.org or call 843-763-4941.

Chamber Music Charleston recently announced its 2020-21 season, which includes the Ovation Concert Series, beginning Oct. 13 at the Sottile Theatre; the Salon Series, featuring four programs at South Carolina Society Hall, starting Sept. 27; and several House Concerts in private residences downtown, on Kiawah Island and at Bishop Gadsden. For more information on the new season, the organization's education outreach initiatives and concert ticketing, visit the website.