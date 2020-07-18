Arts under pressure: Local groups describe challenges of surviving pandemic, vision for better future

The COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns have caused unprecedented disruptions to performing arts organizations and venues in the Charleston area, many of which are nonprofits with modest annual budgets that struggle in the best of times to make it through the year.

The pandemic has blocked them from their primary pursuit: to mount performances for public consumption. Earned income, on which these organizations depend, dried up.

Many arts groups have managed to scrape by, thanks to donations, emergency grants and federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, but with no end to the pandemic in clear sight, artists and administrators are wondering how, and whether, they will manage to emerge from this crisis. If the pandemic persists into 2021, some organizations could find themselves sinking fast.

What the crisis has made apparent is that the traditional way of doing business might not be sustainable, that creative solutions are in order. Perhaps this means bolstering public support somehow, or adjusting the nonprofit model, or fostering more collaboration.

The Post and Courier reached out to several local arts organizations to find out how they are managing and how the pandemic has prompted them to rethink the future.

Q: The pandemic already has hit the arts community hard. How have you and your organization been coping? What is your status today? Will you manage to get through this prolonged shutdown relatively intact?

Although it’s a tough time to be in, we’ve been smart about this pandemic situation. Applying for assistance on the state and federal level helped, as well as saving for the long term.

—JT Rollerson, Black Noyze

Charleston Stage relies heavily on tickets sales (57 percent of its annual budget) and without performances, it is a struggle to remain viable. Our goal is to hold onto staff as best we can so we can resume live performances when the pandemic subsides. But audiences will not only have to be safe when this comes about but feel safe enough to buy tickets. We are aiming for late January 2021.

Fortunately, Charleston Stage had a reserve fund of around $120,000 (not nearly enough) that we had been building up over the years, which we expected might be needed for a hurricane. With these funds, donations, federal support, staff furloughs, dramatic budget cuts and the Curtain Up Fund we’ve launched, Charleston Stage should be able to weather this storm until we can reopen in January. If the opening gets pushed back even later, we will face significant new challenges.

We have looked at other performance options — streaming (which has copyright and production issues), performances with limited seating, outdoor performances — but none of those seem financially viable, even in the short term. Live theater essentially needs to be live with onsite performances and live audiences, which are so critical to the experience.

—Julian Wiles, Charleston Stage

Not gonna lie, it's tough. Theatre 99 is not allowed to reopen yet, but the bills are still due. We have put all of our energy into livestreaming shows online and taking donations to cover expenses. The "watch and donate" model has had a good start. Online improv classes and private shows are also being offered. We'll continue to adapt and "improvise." Theatre 99's 20th anniversary was July 7. We are determined to get on the other side of this.

—Brandy Sullivan, Theatre 99

Though the conditions and consequences of the pandemic have proven dire, and even fatal, I’ve managed to regroup and focus on the “outliers of what-ifs.” Adopt a positive outlook on time that would not have otherwise presented itself. Take time to accomplish some tasks that were still in queue due to the lack of time. While on the road, I’d often say, “When time permits, I’m going to do ... ” Well, time presented itself and I’m feeling pretty good about checking several tasks off of the list.

I enjoy cooking, oftentimes paying homage to the restaurants that we would normally frequent. Also, I’m sharpening creative skill sets in the craft and organizing the home office. Honestly, this is the longest I’ve been in one place for, well, over 25 years! I’m grateful to be home, but I definitely miss experiencing live music on and off of the bandstand. I long for opportunities to play for a live audience.

—Quentin Baxter, Quentin Baxter Presents

COVID-19 has accelerated the pursuit of our digital presence and our scalable products, both of which we were exploring prior to the pandemic. Without a live option, we have been able to focus our attention on our new reality, and work to determine Pure’s most pressing questions: Are we best for this community, and are we relevant?

Being a professional theater in the time of COVID means doubling down on our mission, even given that live performance, the backbone of our art form, isn’t possible. We’re identifying new ways of being Pure, and creating new opportunities to connect with our audience, and to do what we’ve become known for, creating theater experiences that enliven thought and ignite dialogue. These new ways of being Pure will remain long after the pandemic has receded. They maximize remote connectivity, or desire to be in conversation with our audience, and our willingness to produce theater in unexpected places, outside of a traditional venue.

—Sharon Graci, Pure Theatre

We have hosted, on average, four original music shows per week since early 2012. Each show normally features three bands, so that’s 12 original bands per week, every week, for eight years. Due to COVID-19, our last show was on March 13, 2020. Fortunately, we have also been known as a neighborhood bar and restaurant, so we have been able to pivot during these challenging times and focus on trying to grow those sides of our business. While we miss the live music more than I can articulate, we are doing OK as simply a neighborhood bar with good food, and expect to survive this.

—John Kenney, The Royal American

The Charleston Music Hall has been working on internal and organizational projects. We renovated our orchestra seats for example. We also have been releasing past shows and have done some live streams and original video content such as a concert with Native Son for “Restoration: A Concert Film” for the Acres of Ancestry Initiative/Black Agrarian Fund. We have been told by the governor’s office that we are to remain closed until the state of emergency is lifted. I am hopeful we will make it through, but everyone has to do their part to socially distance, wear masks and slow the spread of this virus, or else we might not reopen this year.

—Charles Carmody, Charleston Music Hall

Q: If you had power to devise creative solutions to ensure the arts in the Charleston area not only survive but thrive, what would you do?

Building of an infrastructure solely for the arts would be key in my opinion. Government has its bad side, but it’s also proven, if used right, it can be beneficial. I would love to see a government in place that would solidify the financial stability and equality of all participants in the arts.

—JT Rollerson, Black Noyze

First, almost everyone is losing governmental accommodation tax funding, and while this is not a huge part of our budgets, it is significant. We will all be looking, at least in the near term, on how we can scale back productions when we reopen.

Enhanced recognition that the arts are a major contributor to financial as well as the artistic health of our community by government and the corporate community would help ensure that we don’t shortsightedly let these organizations disappear.

The Charleston community’s investment in the arts has ... created enormous vibrancy for the city and our region. We could certainly use even more support, however. There are special funds now being created to help the airlines, cruise industries and others. The arts could use something similar. Great Britain, for instance, recently created a $2 billion fund to help sustain their arts organizations.

Finally, the one thing the pandemic has given us is time — time to seriously consider our missions, our organizational structures, our programming and staffing and especially how to improve equity, diversity and inclusion in our work moving forward.

—Julian Wiles, Charleston Stage

We have always thought that the state of South Carolina should be more actively involved in supporting the arts: think the Office of Cultural Affairs but on a state level. It takes money and a member of the state government that believes in the positive effects of the arts on everyone's lives.

The one change we would make is more direct funding to artists and arts organizations. Artists and arts organizations are really good at reinvesting the money they get into the communities they serve. Endow the artists and they will serve the community by creating the art.

—Greg Tavares, Theatre 99

When it comes to creative solutions for the arts, I no longer view “change" as something that's beneficial for its own sake. Instead, I’ve learn to seek momentum and advancement.

Acknowledge the positives and build. Otherwise, you might implement change only to discover problems with the very changes made. I think quick-fix bandages lack integrity. Artists, advocates and novices deserve the best experiences possible, and each should be encouraged to give their best, respectfully, as a result of each experience.

—Quentin Baxter, Quentin Baxter Presents

I think we can all agree that the nonprofit model is broken, or at least outdated. We often are asked to balance budgets that cannot be balanced without underpaying our artists or having staff members take on duties the equivalent of four staff members. We make art because it is important and is what we are most passionate about. But the burnout rate is intense.

For Charleston, there needs to be more local funding opportunities open to not just our largest organizations. As a community, we should agree that it is not OK to pay our local artists less than what is paid to touring or visiting artists. This accepted practice results in money that leaves our community and ensures that some of our best local artists must move away to continue to do their work. I would like to see festivals like MOJA that celebrate the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) community last longer and have more of a marketing presence.

I would like to see Charleston embrace the total community of arts organizations through a kind of league that could be modeled after those in larger cities. We could truly benefit from a collective of artists and organizations that activate crowdsourcing, share expertise and maximize resources. A comprehensive league open to theater, dance, visual, music and film artists and organizations would help us to be much more vibrant together than we can be on our own.

A curated list of nontraditional performance spaces that take advantage of the Charleston landscape, weather and the need for social distancing is an example of an immediate benefit, and a potentially quick answer to keeping performances going while our theaters are shuttered. This might entail streamlining whom to seek out for permission, permitting and logistical questions.

—Megan Wildebour, Pure Theatre

The arts are so important, not only to our business, but to each and every community on Earth. We should allocate more government funding to support the arts, and to protect venues that are in danger of becoming extinct in a shutdown such as this.

We have not been able to host any live performances ourselves due to social distancing guidelines so, instead, we have been streaming live shows from many of our favorite local and regional artists. Even with no live audience present, the bands are able to perform together and sometimes make a little money using GoFundMe, or some other service like that. We use our social media platforms to help them spread the work and get more viewers.

In terms of altering venues to accommodate live audiences during a pandemic, you would need to have a large room with lots of eight-top tables and servers — not movie theater style seating, and no open dance floor. A fantastic 500-seat venue in Alexandria, Va., called The Birchmere comes to mind as pulling this off seamlessly (https://www.birchmere.com).

—John Kenney, The Royal American

We need to develop more diverse programming and audiences in the arts in Charleston. We need to train audiences that the arts are active 365 days a year in Charleston, not just during Spoleto and Piccolo Spoleto. We need to do a better job focusing on and nurturing the next generation of art and music lovers.

We need to be committed to creating safe spaces that feel welcoming to all ages, demographics and races. We need to think outside the box on where to hold performances and events. Audiences need to be willing to try new things and experience new artistic experiences that might make them uncomfortable.

—Charles Carmody, Charleston Music Hall