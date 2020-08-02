Archaeologists pinpoint Tar Bluff location of patriot John Laurens' death

In the hit Broadway show “Hamilton,” one of the prominent secondary characters is John Laurens of South Carolina. In the musical, we don’t learn much about Laurens — only that he was a good friend of Alexander Hamilton and a fierce patriot eager to defend the nascent country from the clutches of England.

And we know that, at age 27, in August 1782, he was killed in action near the end of the Revolutionary War.

Maybe you will recall a few more details from your school days, or gather them by searching John Laurens online. If so, you’ll know that he died at the battle of Tar Bluff on the Combahee River, an estuary of St. Helena Sound (now part of the ACE Basin).

Historians have recorded the details of the skirmish and the events leading up to it, but the precise location of Laurens’ last military confrontation was not known until now. Thanks to a recent project of the South Carolina Battlefield Preservation Trust — the work was led by archaeologist and GIS specialist Mike Yianopoulos — we now have new evidence that sheds more light on Laurens, a reputed adventurer ever in search of the glorious moment.

The Tar Bluff site is among many Revolutionary War battlefields across the state that the Trust is studying, interpreting and preserving. The effort will result in the South Carolina Liberty Trail, a major initiative that coincides with the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War.

Most these sites will be open to the public and offer historical narratives, battle maps, and biographies of key figures. Some of the old battlefields are state or national parks with a pavilion, trails and signage. A few are on private property, including the Tar Bluff site, and therefore off limits to visitors. A website and mobile app is under development, according to executive director Douglas Bostick.

“We’d like to preserve as many of the Revolutionary War battlefields as we can,” he said. “We’ve identified 72 battlefields across the state that we’d like to preserve or interpret.”

The Trust, a nonprofit membership organization that can secure grants for land acquisition, sometimes buys old battlefields outright, sometimes purchases historic land adjacent to existing parks, and sometimes negotiates a conservation easement to protect the site from development.

Since some old battlefields are located on private property, the Trust seeks to work with property owners to facilitate research and documentation.

The area where Laurens fell is part of a private quail hunting preserve, so Yianopoulos and his team have been working hard to finish their survey before fall. He said the discoveries have enabled him to pinpoint where the wartime action occurred.

Technology was key. Metal detectors helped them locate all kinds of artifacts — musket balls dropped and fired, an Irish halfpenny dated 1775, a bayonet and, critically, grapeshot, which proved that the British had indeed captured a howitzer cannon from the Patriots and used it against their harassers.

It was all mapped using GPS so patterns could be discerned. Yianopoulos also employed LIDAR (an acronym for Light Detection in Ranging), which removes vegetation and surface material from an image to reveal underlying features.

But if it wasn’t for a very old-fashioned sort of technology — a crude, hand-sketched map of the shoreline and troop positions drawn from memory by an unknown British officer — it’s possible the archaeologist and his volunteers would not have been so successful.

Turns out the map includes two tiny creeks, narrow ditches really, between which the battle raged. These creeks also appeared in the LIDAR images, helping the team cross-reference their sources and hone in on the sacrificial ground.

Battle of Tar Bluff

So what happened exactly on Aug. 26-27, 1782?

Laurens already had shown his mettle on several occasions by then. His father was Henry Laurens, who operated Mepkin Plantation up the Cooper River and who co-founded with George Austin a major Charleston-based slave-trading business. The elder Laurens was a veteran of the wars against Native Americans and a signatory to the Articles of Confederation. He had served as president of the Continental Congress, vice president of South Carolina and minister to the Netherlands, where he sought financial aid to support the war effort.

Henry Laurens was captured at sea by the British and became the only American ever imprisoned in the Tower of London. In a negotiated prisoner exchange, he and Lord Conwalis, the British army general, both were liberated.

John Laurens, upon his return in 1777 to North America from Europe, where he was educated, married, and fathered a child, became an aide-de-camp to Gen. George Washington and good friends with Alexander Hamilton and the Marquis de Lafayette. Laurens fought eagerly in several battles, in the North and South, often taking bold risks.

A rabid advocate of American independence, Laurens would several times try and fail to convince his father, and then the South Carolina House of Representatives, to permit him to organize battalions of freed, formerly enslaved people. He figured he could begin with the 40 enslaved people who were part of his family inheritance. Though the Continental Congress agreed to the recruitment scheme, resistance in South Carolina proved too powerful for young Laurens to overcome.

“I had, in fact, resumed the black project, as you were informed, and urged the matter very strenuously, both to our privy council and legislative body; but I was out-voted, having only reason on my side, and being opposed by a triple-headed monster that shed the baneful influence of Avarice, prejudice, and pusillanimity in all our Assemblies,” Laurens wrote in a letter to his good friend Alexander Hamilton in July 1782. “It was some consolation to me, however, to find that philosophy and truth had made some little progress since my last effort, as I obtained twice as many suffrages as before.”

A month after that letter was dispatched, Laurens was sick in bed, probably with malaria, when he caught wind of an effort to intercept British looters near the ferry crossing at the Combahee River.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

The British were concentrated in Charles Towne and preparing to evacuate. The war was nearing its end. But they were in desperate need of supplies and food and had resorted to killing their horses for sustenance and raiding plantation sites for rice and other goods. Major William Brereton dispatched an expedition south to the rice plantations along the Combahee River.

The Continental Army’s Maj. Gen. Nathanael Greene learns of the British excursion and sends Gen. Mordecai Gist and a platoon of men to harass the raiders.

“He doesn’t want to make it easy for the British,” Yianopoulos said.

Gist and his men approach the ferry crossing (where the causeway is located today) from the Charleston side; the British already have their flotilla anchored on the western side. Laurens, determined to make a name for himself in battle, suddenly shows up.

“All during his military career, he has shown reckless bravery,” Yianopoulos said. “He loves the idea of fighting for the Patriot cause; he was not going to turn this opportunity down. So he leaves his sickbed to fight with Gist.”

The general dispatched Laurens, 140 infantrymen, and several artillery soldiers with a howitzer to secure a portion of the river 12 miles south of the ferry crossing. The idea was to give the British a hard time as they attempted to float away with their pillaged bounty.

Somehow, the British figured out what was going on. Perhaps they observed Laurens and his column of men leaving the scene.

“They put two and two together, so the British, in the middle of the night, slip anchor and drift with the tide,” Yianopoulos said.

They plan to pass the Patriots and turn the tables on them, ambushing the ambush.

Laurens stopped at William Stock’s plantation to socialize before his imminent faceoff. At 3 a.m., he continued on his way to his prescribed destination, Chehaw Point. But his delay gave 140 British soldiers their chance to overpass the Patriot contingent, find high ground along the road and prepare.

Meanwhile, back at the ferry landing, Gist woke early, noticed the British were gone and concluded Laurens was riding into a trap. He left immediately with reinforcements. But it’s too late.

“As Laurens’ column approaches, the British spring their attack,” Yianopoulos said.

Laurens and James Smith were killed outright. The British captured the howitzer — and used it. It was a brief skirmish: the Americans, outnumbered, fell back. Soon the British, claiming victory, began their retreat only to encounter Gist and his men who were but a couple miles away when Laurens fell.

After a few more fatalities, the battle is considered a draw and both sides leave the scene.

Now we know, not only the details of this late-war engagement, but the exact location, thanks to the work of the South Carolina Battlefield Preservation Trust. The details of Yianopoulos’ research will be shared with the public soon.

Postscript: The Civil War

Interestingly, on this same private plantation property, two Civil War battles were fought. The Trust is mapping those as well, Yianopoulos said. One of the engagements was between a known Confederate earthworks battery and the gunboat USS Dai Ching.

Late in the war, on Jan. 26, 1865, two union gunboats were advancing up the Combahee River in yet another effort to destroy critical train tracks the Confederate Army used to move supplies and troops. Union soldiers had tried 20 times to sever the railway line and failed each time.

As the USS Dai Ching approached the battery, soldiers fired upon it, scaring the helmsman, a freed man who knew the waterway well. The boat ran aground and its crew, after several hours exchanging fire, ran out of ammunition.

“The Union captain decides to abandon ship, and sets it on fire,” Yianopoulos said. The Union soldiers hiked downriver where they were picked up by the other gunboat. “The incoming tide refloats what’s left of the ship, which drifts downriver till it hits a sandbar, known today as Gunboat Island.”

So, next time you drive along Savannah Highway and over the causeway that crosses the Combahee River, think about the railroad that supplied Confederate troops, the colonial ferry station that once was located there, and John Laurens who sought to hasten the British retreat, only to lose his life at age 27.

And when you watch Act 1 of “Hamilton,” notice young Laurens and his zealous patriotism. Consider his devotion to the defense of Charleston. Sing along.