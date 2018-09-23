Second City troupe
returns to Charleston
The Second City, the Chicago-based sketch comedy group, will perform 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Set. 27, at the Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St.
The company was founded in 1959 and spawned such talents as Mike Myers, Tina Fey, Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Martin Short, Fred Willard, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Peter Boyle and many others.
Tickets are $35. Go to www.charlestonmusichall.com for more information.
OneBeat musicians
to perform locally
OneBeat, an initiative of the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs in collaboration with the New York-based Bang on a Can’s Found Sound Nation, returns to Charleston on Oct. 2 and 3 for free performances at Circular Congregational Church and Redux Contemporary Art Center, both starting at 7 p.m.
The events are part of the city of Charleston's MOJA Arts Festival.
OneBeat brings together for one month 25 socially engaged artists from 18 countries for arts-based social engagement and cultural diplomacy that celebrates diversity.
This year'd project is inspired by NASA's 1977 Voyager mission, which includes recordings of music and other sounds from around the world. OneBeat fellows will create a time capsule of original work that expresses the potential to repair relationships across borders.
Night Vale team tours
through Charleston
The people behind the popular fiction podcast "Welcome to Night Vale" will stop at the Charleston Music Hall during a 44-city tour. The performance of a new stand-alone story, "The Spy in the Desert," that has not been — and will not be — aired on the podcast.
The show, scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, includes special guest Mal Blum. Tickets are $25. Go to charlestonmusichall.com.
ArtFields seeks art
for 2019 competition
ArtFields, the annual nine-day art show and competition held in Lake City, is accepting submissions through Nov. 5 for the 2019 event. Artists will be notified in December. ArtFields is set for April 26-May 4 next year, and winners in various categories will be announced at the close of the event.
More than $140,000 in prize money will be disbursed. The top prize is $50,000. Artists living in 12 Southern states re eligible. For details about eligibility and submission guidelines, go to www.artfieldssc.org.
Founded by local philanthropist Darla Moore, ArtFields started in 2013 and has awarded nearly $700,000, helping to launch careers and transform Lake City into a burgeoning arts mecca.
—Adam Parker