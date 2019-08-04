Dance company, school are rebranded
The dance company Ballet Evolution and its affiliated Mount Pleasant-based school, Charleston Dance Institute, are being rebranded as Palmetto City Ballet and will operate under that umbrella.
"With so much synergy in their shared goals, we felt this was the logical next step in the expansion of our vision," the organization stated in a news release. "Palmetto City Ballet will have dual arms, company (PCB) and academy (PCB School) working together to promote both quality live performances for our community as well as offering professional training to our young artists."
The company regularly collaborates with pianist-composer Laura Ball and with Chamber Music Charleston. Its performers often include professional dancers.
SCETV organizes songwriting contest
South Carolina Educational Television (SCETV) has launched a country music songwriting contest in conjunction with the premiere of Ken Burns’ new PBS documentary “Country Music.” Targeting rising 5th- through 12th-grade South Carolina students, the contest features individual and group categories.
The submission deadline is Sept. 6. Finalists will be notified by Sept. 10, and the winners in each category will be chosen by the general public via online voting.
Winners will be announced on Sept. 25 at a documentary screening hosted by the S.C. Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities.
"Country Music," an eight-part series, premieres at 8 p.m. Sept. 15. For more information on the songwriting contest, including rules and other details, go to https://www.scetv.org/stories/education/2019/country-music-student-songwriting-contest.
—Adam Parker