The Charleston Music Hall and South Carolina Aquarium present the second annual International Ocean Film Tour at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9. Six short documentary films will be screened at the Music Hall, 37 John St. Tickets are $15.
This is the fifth year of the Ocean Film Tour, which has more than 130 events scheduled in Europe, Australia and the U.S. The films include "The Big Wave Project," which is about surfing off the coast of Portugal; "Vamizi," which addresses the threat posed by global warming to coral reefs near Mozambique; "Ocean Rider," which recounts Swiss sailor Yvan Bourgnon's solo catamaran trip around the world; "Water II," a visual biography of ocean waves; "And Then We Swam," which tells the story of two men who rowed across the Indian Ocean; and "Paradigm Lost," a portrait of Hawaiian surfer Kai Lenny.
For more information, go to www.oceanfilmtour.com.
Show 'Visionkeepers'
filmed partly in Chas.
A new six-part public television series that examines innovations in sustainability, "Visionkeepers," premiers on Create TV at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7.
The first episode was filmed in the Charleston area and explores a variety of efforts, including the installation of green roofs, the operation of a farm and food co-op and the development of environmentally friendly infrastructure.
For more about the show, go to https://visionkeeperstv.com/. To watch a trailer, go to https://vimeo.com/visionkeeperstv.
Charleston Museum
to exhibit herbaria
The Charleston Museum opens its lobby exhibition, "Preserving Nature’s Beauty: The Art of Herbaria" on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The show runs through April 28, 2019. Examples from the museum’s extensive herbarium collection will be on display, many acquired nearly two centuries ago. The exhibition will present design elements of historic plant specimens and information about the contributions of the Lowcountry botanists who studied them.
The show includes a print from naturalist Mark Catesby's "The Natural History of Carolina, Florida and the Bahama Islands," the first major study of botanical and animal life in North America, and highlights Maria Martin Bachman, a Charleston artist and naturalist, who worked alongside John James Audubon.
"Preserving Nature's Beauty" also will display several plant mounts from the collections of Henry William Ravenel, Stephen Elliott, Laura May Bragg, Edmund Ravenel and Lewis Reeves Gibbes, as well as examples from the never-before-exhibited Dill Sanctuary Collection.
—Adam Parker