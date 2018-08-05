Music Hall holds
2nd poster sale
The Charleston Music Hall will hold its second annual poster bonanza sale and giveaway noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12.
Available are concert and specialty posters. Prices range from free to $25. Some autographed posters will be available to those interested in haggling.
Posters will be displayed on 10 tables in the Music Hall's upstairs lobby at 37 John St. Beer and wine will be sold at the bar.
—Adam Parker
S.C. theater group
names new director
The South Carolina Theatre Association has named Anita Sleeman its new executive director. Sleeman had served three years as administrative director and more than 20 years as a board member. She became the organization's first executive director after the board altered the leadership structure.
She has been responsible for rendering development advice, strategic planning and overseeing general operations. Sleeman, owner of the consulting firm zBananas in Simpsonville, has years of administrative and teaching experience in the arts.
"The SCTA executive board is thrilled to be moving the organization into a more robust direction by employing an executive director," SCTA President Marc McIntyre said. "We know we have a lot of work to do to ensure the continued sustainability of our organization and feel changing our leadership is a step in the right direction. Sleeman's skill and experience bring a great deal of expertise to help us realize our strategic plans for the future."
The South Carolina Theatre Association was founded in 1967 in Greenwood. The umbrella organization supports various educational, professional youth and amateur theater groups with aid, programming, promotion and marketing.
SCTA will hosts its 52nd annual convention Nov. 8-11 at the School of the Arts at Anderson University. For more information, go to www.SouthCarolinaTheatre.org.
—Adam Parker