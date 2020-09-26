Artist uses paintings to help save Seabrook Island Christian camp threatened by COVID-19

A scenic stretch of property on Seabrook Island has long served as a retreat and educational space for youths.

But the coronavirus has financially threatened Camp St. Christopher and Conference Center, a Christian ministry that contains more than 300 acres near the beach and welcomes more than 1,500 children annually to summer programs.

Internationally known watercolor artist Mary Whyte, who's based in downtown Charleston, has been using her talents to help ensure the site remains a space where people can learn about the environment and enjoy nature's serenity.

Her paintings, which pay tribute to the Lowcountry's Gullah culture and Camp St. Christopher's breathtaking landscape, are now being used to help raise money for the camp site.

Whyte, who lived on Seabrook Island for several years, also serves on the ministry's board of directors. She said the site helps promote the environmental health of the barrier islands, and it would be a shame to see it sold to developers.

It also serves as an outdoor getaway during a pandemic that has limited people's activities, she said.

“I just don’t want to see us lose that, as a region," Whyte said. "Especially now, when people are in need of a place of solace, comfort and a feeling of serenity."

Officials with the Anglican Diocese of South Carolina, who are overseeing the fundraising initiative, said the camp has seen an income loss of $2 million due to the coronavirus.

It's staff also has been slashed to a minimum with those remaining experiencing a reduction in benefits.

As a member of the camp's board of directors, Whyte had begun thinking earlier this year of ways she could help.

Whyte, who has created art in honor of the African American communities that have long lived along the barrier islands, thought to use artwork as a way to save the facility.

One of the paintings that is part of the fundraising initiative depicts a woman, Georgeanna, pulling on her veil as she walks in front of the old Hebron Church on Johns Island's Bohicket Road. Georgeanna is a longtime Johns Island resident who befriended Whyte. Hebron Church is one of the island's historic structures, having been built with old ship ruins by freedmen shortly after the Civil War.

Years ago, when she started featuring African Americans in her paintings, Whyte said the Gullah culture had not been receiving proper attention. She felt it was important to tie the African American faith experience with that of Camp St. Christopher.

“I think there's a spiritual component to it that matches the spirit of Camp St. Christopher,” she said.

The second painting, entitled "Path to the Beach," showcases the property's natural beauty. It's a painting she created at the site and illustrates two boys running toward the water along a sandy walkway.

"The Veil" was given away as signed, framed gifts to the first 25 donors supporting St. Christopher with a gift of $5,000 or more. Those who gave a gift of $1,000 or more received one of the signed giclee prints of "Path to the Beach."

So far, $32,000 has been raised through the campaign. The fundraising goal is $125,000.

Though efforts are being made to secure the site, its future remains uncertain as it is caught up in a legal dispute between the Episcopal Church in South Carolina and the Anglican Diocese of South Carolina.

In 2017, years after the Anglican group broke away from the Episcopal Church, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 29 parishes and the camp site be returned to the Episcopal Church.

The court remitted the case to a lower court to enforce the ruling. Earlier this year, the lower court ruled the breakaway churches could keep their properties. This included Camp St. Christopher.

The Episcopal Church has since appealed that decision, which it is now before the Supreme Court with the first briefing scheduled to begin in October.

The Episcopal Church expects South Carolina's highest court to uphold the 2017 ruling.

“We expect the Supreme Court of South Carolina to confirm the ownership of the property by the Diocese of South Carolina," said Thomas S. Tisdale, chancellor of the Episcopal Church. "It is against that backdrop that the money is being raised for the camp.”

The Anglican Diocese argues the property belongs to the breakaway group, and expects the forthcoming legal proceedings to uphold that position.

"In the meantime, it is the Anglican Diocese of South Carolina that continues to exercise the actual ministries accomplished through the St. Christopher Camp and Conference Center," said Canon Jim Lewis of the Anglican Diocese of South Carolina.

Lewis said the diocese strives to be good stewards of the campus and its ministries, expecting them to return to their full strength in the near future.