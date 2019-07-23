Brantley Saunders said she remembers going to a restaurant in Charleston and ordering a ginger ale in a champagne glass. There weren't any alcohol-free cocktails so she said the bartender looked at her like she was crazy.
“That makes you feel like a weirdo," the 35-year-old Charleston resident said.
Saunders hasn't had a drink since March and considers herself to be a part of a new movement called "sober curious."
“I don’t consider myself an alcoholic," she said.
"Sober curious" is a term for people who are essentially rethinking their relationship with drinking, Saunders explained. It's for people who might consider themselves gray-area drinkers, but not necessarily someone who suffers from an alcohol use disorder or alcoholism.
“Anything that reduces the stigma is worthwhile," said Dr. Raymond Anton, a scientific director with the Alcohol Research Center at the Medical University of South Carolina.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that excessive use of alcohol accounts for an average 90,000 deaths a year. In 2010, the CDC found that alcohol use costs the United States nearly $250 billion.
In South Carolina, it was nearly $4 billion. South Carolina is one of the few southern states with a high prevalence of binge drinking, which is defined as having four or more drinks on a single occasion.
That said, Anton emphasized that collecting data on drinking is challenging since most people underestimate how much alcohol they consume.
“It means different things to different people," he said.
Saunders explained that Charleston is a big drinking city. Even considering any form of sobriety can be intimidating, she said.
“They even have yoga classes with beer at the end of them,” she said.
Steve Palmer is a managing partner with Indigo Restaurant Group. One of the group's restaurants, The Macintosh, offers spirit-free crafted drinks.
“It was inspired by the fact that I’m a sober person," said Palmer, who stopped drinking in 2001.
He explained more businesses have started to include alcohol-free drink options.
Last year, he said a liquor company approached the restaurant group to host a non-alcoholic drink competition.
“There were 200 people there that night," he said. “There really is an audience.”
Saunders said she is happy to see restaurant managers like Palmer adjusting their bar menus for patrons like her.
In the past, Saunders was a heavy drinker. There was even a period in her life where she was regularly drinking a bottle of wine a night. In her private life, she described drinking as this ever-present fix-all and stress reliever.
When she was with friends, she said it hyped up her personality.
“Drinking was like this magic potion that made me a social butterfly," she said.
There was never really a traumatic point when she had a wake-up call about her drinking, she said. But she read book called "This Naked Mind," by Annie Grace, that ended with a 30-day alcohol-free challenge.
Last October, she didn't drink at all. And though she went back to drinking after the 30 days was up, she said the experiment stuck with her.
After a bad night of drinking, she decided to at least moderate her drinking. She went to drinking once a month. In March, she decided to be completely sober.
She didn’t enter Alcoholics Anonymous or rehab. She said she just read books, listened to podcasts and followed people on social media. This was mainly why she said she identified so much with being sober curious.
“Not everybody's addiction looks the same," she said.
She eventually got inspired to start a blog called Holy City Alcohol Free, where documents her experience of living in the city without alcohol. She also got inspired to create a book club.
The first book for the club was Ruby Warrington's "Sober Curious" and the first meeting had 12 people.
“It was really awesome to find people who were looking for the same things I was looking for," Saunders said.
Anton, the MUSC scientist, explained that more alcohol experts are leaning toward pushing moderating drinking versus going completely alcohol free.
“It emphasizes the benefits of lower-level drinking instead of the dangers of higher-level usage," he said.
Identifying as sober curious probably seems more attainable for most people than outright sobriety, he explained. For young people, he said this is especially important.
The average woman can have one drink a day and the average man can have two without any major health concerns. But under-age drinking leads to both men and women having higher risk of alcohol use disorder in their 20s, he said.
“The brain is developing during those years," Anton said.
Excessive drinking and routine binge drinking can lead to health concerns like high blood pressure, stroke and liver disease in older people, he explained. And for younger people, he said there is an increased risk for things like driving under the influence and falling accidents.
Saunders said she just wants people to understand that being sober in Charleston is possible, and that they don't have to hit rock bottom before rethinking their drinking.
"You're not alone," she said. "We're not alone."