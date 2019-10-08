This past year Angela Young became the first Ms. Wheelchair South Carolina that the state has seen in the last seven years. Now she wants to make sure that it’s not another seven years before the state gets the next one.

“I’m kind of looking forward to seeing what the girls bring," Young said.

Ms. Wheelchair America is a national competition that recognizes the achievements of women who require the use of a wheelchair. Started in 1972, the competition doesn't want to be looked at as a beauty pageant.

There isn't a swimsuit competition, but the women are required to come to the national pageant with an agenda. This past summer Young competed in the national competition in Little Rock, Ark., under a platform centered on creating integration and job opportunities for people with disabilities.

“Just being able to network with other women with disabilities ... it was just a good opportunity." she said.

Before Young, the last woman from South Carolina to compete was in 2012. On Jan. 11, she will be hosting a pageant to choose the next woman who will take her place as the state titleholder. The event will be at the Peace Center in Greenville.

Interested participants have until Nov. 1 to apply as a contestant. There is a $40 application fee and interested women can reach out to Young via email at mwsc2019ay@gmail.com for more information.

Contestants have to at least be 21 years old. Young said that a 2019 contestant from Tennessee was in her 70s.

Young said she is hoping to build a network for people with disabilities and a continuous pageant in South Carolina.

“I would actually encourage them to reapply if they don't win," she said.