'Annie!' actress visits
local foster care home
In the midst of a sold out run of "Annie!" at the Charleston Performing Arts Center, New Jersey-based actress Catherine Ashmore Bradley (who stars as Annie) met with foster care children ages 7 to 18 at the Carolina Youth Development Center.
Catherine, 11, sang songs from the musical, taught dance moves, played games and spoke about the performing arts during her visit last weekend.
“It’s so important to remember that there are children out there who aren’t growing up with their moms and dads and don’t have the things in life we all take for granted," Catherine said in a statement. "It’s important that they have hope. And that they know they can have a bright future, too. It’s just like my character Annie, being optimistic and bright, I wanted to put that into their lives.”
Catherine said she will donate her earnings from the show to CYDC. The money will be used to take the children on a mini vacation.
CYDC's CEO Beverly Hardin said her organization strives to create opportunities for its residents to experience the arts, learn and grow.
"That’s why we really loved Catherine visiting us, they got to learn about life in theater," Hardin said. "She brought sunshine to the kids’ day, especially when she sang a song from Annie.”
Catherine and her family arranged to transport CYDC children to see "Annie!"
The show runs through Jan. 27. For more information, go to www.charlestonperformingarts.org.
Bright Star theater
honors black history
The city of North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department is hosting North Carolina-based Bright Star Touring Theatre, which will present "Black History Hall of Fame," a fast-paced adventure introducing young audiences to more than a dozen African-American heroes. The program is scheduled for 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive.
The production presents a variety of lessons on American history, social studies and character education, in addition to supporting standards in reading.
The program is best appreciated by students grades K-5. Schools, daycares, community groups, families and individuals are welcome to attend. Tickets are $2 per child with accompanying adults admitted at no charge. Parking is free.
The 2018-19 season marks Bright Star Touring Theatre’s 16th year of performing all over the U.S. before young audiences. Information about all of their interactive shows, including production videos, photos, study guides and more, is available at www.brightstartheatre.com.
Groups of 10 or more are asked to reserve space in advance. Call 843-740-5854. For reservation forms, directions, or information on additional programs and events, visit the Arts & Culture section of the city’s website, www.northcharleston.org.
Gracie & Lacy debut
new song and video
Local songstresses Gracie & Lacy are inspired by their hometown of Charleston. The sisters are at it again, with a musical tribute to Morris Island Lighthouse, just in time for the Save The Light Half Marathon and 5K Run taking place Feb. 2.
The song features local musician Jason Moore, known for his saxophone contributions to the Uncle Mingo band. The music video includes familiar views of the historic lighthouse and the graffiti-stained chain of rocks on the beach.
To hear “Morris Island Lighthouse,” go to the Original Music page at GracieAndLacy.com. Gracie & Lacy will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 with Joe Clarke at the Forever Charleston Theatre in the Visitor Center, 375 Meeting St.
N. Charleston gallery
mounts fiber art show
The city of North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department is mounting a group exhibition of works by Art Quilters of the Lowcountry, on view Feb. 6 through March 1 at the North Charleston City Gallery. A free reception will be held at the gallery 5-7 p.m. Feb. 7. The exhibiting artists will be present and refreshments will be served.
The Art Quilters of the Lowcountry is a group of five quilters based in Hilton Head. The group exhibits monthly at the Art League of Hilton Head Gallery at Shelter Cove. The artists have been selected individually for many juried quilt and art shows.
"Lowcountry Magic!" features 40 fiber pieces that showcase the individual interests and talents of the Art Quilters of the Lowcountry. To learn more, go to www.artquiltersofthelowcountry.com.
For gallery hours and other information, visit the Arts & Culture section of the City’s website at www.northcharleston.org.
