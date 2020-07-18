Amid nationwide unrest over racism, Charleston-area leaders hope to empower youth

Eric Watson grew up on Charleston's East Side, where police brutality was common.

He recalls one moment in particular when two officers approached Watson, then 17, and his friends while they were hanging outside. The encounter led to a white cop calling Watson a racial slur before slamming Watson onto the ground and arresting the teenager for disobeying law enforcement.

The officer later admitted he had overstepped his bounds, and the charges were dropped.

Today Watson, who serves as deputy administrator of Public Safety for Charleston County and has served in the Sheriff's Office for more than 25 years, uses his story to motivate youths.

"In order for you to fix that system, be willing to become part of that system," he said.

Amid a backdrop of nationwide unrest over racism and injustices, Watson will be joined by several other African American leaders in Charleston to empower youths in a Virtual Summit. Panelists in the event, slated for 6 p.m. Thursday, will share difficult stories of their past to inspire children and young adults to know they can overcome obstacles to succeed in life.

The effort is being organized by Sherrikka Myers, founder of the nonprofit Every 1 Voice Matters, who said she wanted to bring together African American community leaders who've beaten the odds to tell young people they can do the same.

Myers wants to spread that message that people from humble beginnings can accomplish great things.

"Right now, I want to show we’re strong, too," she said. "We came from humble beginnings, but we can make it, too. We can make a difference as well."

More information WHO: Panelists include: Sherrikka Myers, founder of Every 1 Voice Matters nonprofit; Christian Rainey, founder of Men Against Domestic Violence USA; Lester Johnson, committed murder and served 21 years incarcerated, author of "Road to Redemption;" Chief Deputy Eric Watson, African American deputy county administrator of public safety; Twan Richardson (Lady T), moderator and on-air host for radio station Heaven 1390 AM and 100.1 FM; Keith Smalls, served 19 years incarcerated; son was killed a year later; Lester Young, Jr., founder of Path2Redemption WHAT: Virtual Summit WHEN: 6 p.m., Thursday WHERE: Register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/once-defined-by-our-past-we-now-define-our-future-tickets-112472137190. It will be streamed live via Zoom: Meeting ID: 449 248 5588. Password: 422609. COST: Free

Panelists will each talk of their experiences as African Americans navigating through a society that often presents roadblocks to progress, and how the individuals triumphed from desperate circumstances. They will discuss how they overcame personal mistakes, and how those shortfalls shaped them.

For Myers, those challenges started as a child, growing up with a stutter. Her mother didn't have the funds to hire a speech pathologist. Myers, ashamed of her stutter, hid how she felt about it.

"It stopped me from becoming great," she said. "Until we tackle our inside and be comfortable with who we are, we are forever in this box."

Today, she runs a nonprofit dedicated to helping children with speech impediments, organizing back-to-school drives and raising awareness about the bullying that children with stutters face.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

But even running the organization has come with its set of obstacles.

The nonprofit's mascot is Lil Herbie, an African American male with a stutter. In a business meeting, she was told her mascot would be more accepted if he were white. Then, at an event for elementary school kids, a young student didn't want to shake the Black character's hand.

“That empowered me to want to do more," Myers said.

The summit occurs at a time when protests across the globe are demanding societal changes to address systemic racism.

Watson spoke to the issues, stating local leaders must have the courage to recognize the problems within an imperfect system.

He said law enforcement agencies must review use-of-force policies and incorporate de-escalation techniques as part of their curriculum.

"I think law enforcement has to evolve as society evolves," he said. "That’s where we’re dropping the ball.”

The panelists survived traumatic experiences, many of which people thought the community leaders would not overcome.

Christian Rainey, founder of Men Against Domestic Violence/Abuse USA Inc., lost his mother and four siblings to a domestic violence murder when Rainey was 20 years old.

Many people thought he would have reacted by taking his own life, or delving into drugs, he said. Instead, Rainey sought spiritual guidance from the divine and then founded an organization that raises awareness about abuse.

He felt if he didn't do anything positive with his family's story, the lives would have been taken in vain, he said.