Amid coronavirus, Charleston doctors discuss how film and fiction have portrayed outbreaks

If you have browsed Netflix’s most popular movies and television shows within the last week you’ll see titles like “Outbreak,” “Pandemic” and “The Walking Dead.”

There’s been a spike in our consumption of media that centers around fictional viruses and diseases despite the fact that we’re currently living through one.

Sometimes the idea of escapism just doesn’t quite do it, especially when the circumstances are so unprecedented and dire. Even when we’re all staying inside and spending a good chunk of our time on streaming services and reading books, it’s hard not to be at least a little drawn in by what our cultural depictions of a pandemic have looked like prior to COVID-19.

Maybe they can provide some insight into one of the strangest and most confusing points in history that a lot of us have lived through. Or maybe they are just dramatic fluff pumped up with pseudoscience.

Dr. Dannah Wray is an infectious disease physician at Roper St. Francis, and as such, he is fascinated with the history of widespread diseases like COVID-19.

“Older literature is fraught with references to infectious diseases and pandemics,” Wray says. “‘Wuthering Heights’ by Emily Bronte is peppered with references to tuberculosis, which was one of the big outbreaks of the 18th and 19th centuries as industrialization played out and people started living together in confined spaces. This was the scourge of 18th-century Europe. Of course, one of my favorites is ‘A Christmas Carol’, everyone’s always wondering what happened to Tiny Tim and it turns out that he had tuberculous spondylitis, which is a clinical manifestation of TB that we still see today.”

Wray’s classical literature references hold a little more weight to them in how true they are to the actual social impacts of an outbreak. Emily Bronte’s older sister Maria died from a typhoid outbreak in 1825 and Charles Dickens (who wrote "A Christmas Carol") was known to have seen disease-stricken poverty in 19th-century England firsthand. The more popular, modern movie examples are where Wray points to inaccuracy. However, it is within that inaccuracy that Wray believes there are numerous truths that mirror the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

“Even going back to the first ‘adult age’ movie that I ever saw, which was ‘Dawn of the Dead’ and that spawned all of these takeoffs like ‘World War Z’ which is just kind of a fun movie. Movies like that are sprinkled with little bits of actual science, medicine and epidemiology. The thing is that movies like that get pretty much everything wrong.

"The big things that they get wrong aren’t just the facts of epidemiology and clinical illness, the big thing that they get wrong is the drama. There’s always this heightened sense of crisis and what it’s going to demand of people to respond. With outbreaks throughout history, for the great majority, it wasn’t a big dramatic thing," he says. "For most people, they might not have even been personally affected and I think that’s what a lot of living through this outbreak is going to be like.

"From my standpoint, when you use words like ‘outbreak’ and 'pandemic,’ people think of what they see in the movies. When it doesn’t look like that, the issue at hand can get minimized and dismissed. You’ve got to look at the numbers and reports and believe them to really see the impact," Wray says.

"It’s not zombies running down the street, it’s ‘cousin so-and-so’s aunt was in the hospital from this and died.' You can’t squish it down into 90 minutes.”

Dr. Paul O’Brien echoed Dr. Wray’s fears about the hysteria that comes with a real world pandemic. Dr. O’Brien is an oncologist at the Medical University of South Carolina, and referred to Albert Camus’ 1947 novel “The Plague” as a benchmark for disease-driven fiction, mainly in the human sense not just medical diagnostics and realism.

“The book is this metaphor of something that is ultimately beyond our control and we try to fit it into this paradigm of what we know. And that’s what’s happening now, there are unfortunately just so many unknowns," O'Brien says. "People try to build their lives around control and that’s one of the first things that I see is lost in people who are diagnosed with cancer is a sense of control.

"A virus does the same kind of thing to our society. We don’t know if we’re going to get to go on that trip or if we’ll have a theater or if there will be classes or if we’ll even have a job during all of this.”

But Dr. O’Brien emphasized, like Camus, that for that majority of us who will not directly see the worst impacts of the coronavirus, control is not truly lost.

“If we are smart and cautious, we can contain this. We can develop tests and vaccines. If we commit things appropriately and calmly, we can respond to this. That’s what Camus says and part of why I love him, everyone should do what you can do.

"If you do what you can to stave off ‘the plague,’ we can save lives," O'Brien says. "That’s a doctor’s response to this, our emotional response is that it is scary, but we are trained to be rational. That’s what we go to school for is truth and rationality.”

In other words, while fear is natural in a time like this, we still maintain some form of control over the situation. It is when we lose control of what we have that things fall apart.

Dr. Wray is very direct in how the element of panic buying has impacted the situation at Roper St. Francis.

“The hysteria and consumption of medical supplies by people who don’t really need it are creating shortages that impact our ability in the hospitals to take care of people," he says.

"We’re having to focus on protecting people in the medical workforce, not because we’re more important or anything like that, but because if we’re sick and can’t work and Grandma falls ill and is in the hospital, then who is going to take care of Grandma?

"That, to me, is frightening and very real. We’re having conversations about supplies every day,” he says.

There’s a lot to be learned from the stories that have been told about mass diseases and pandemics. At a time where a lot of our entertainment has to come through our screens, movies like “Outbreak” and “Contagion” can provide a great thrill.

But the drama and mayhem of Hollywood blockbusters should not necessarily be our point of reference for how to treat the bizarre situation that we are all currently in, when at the same time the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic should not be treated like a work of realistic fiction.

Dr. O’Brien stressed, in the spirit of Albert Camus, “Trust each other. Do the things that we are being asked to do. We have got to come together and look out for each other because viruses don’t discriminate. There’s an anxiety that sets in and I know we’re all feeling it, but maybe, hopefully, that can be what unites us.”