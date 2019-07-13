Americans rarely seeking counsel from clergy, new poll finds

Many Americans make big decisions without consulting clergy, a new poll found, but some Charleston area faith leaders say that may not be a bad thing.

Three-quarters of American adults rarely or never consult a clergy member or religious leader, while only about one-quarter do so at least some of the time, according to a new survey released Monday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Among those who regularly attend worship services, less than half said they seek counsel from faith leaders.

The poll of 1,137 adults was conducted in May using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population, the survey said. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

The Rev. Colin Kerr, pastor of Parkside Church downtown, said pastors have traditionally worn multiple hats during eras when other financial, health and counseling resources were scarce. But more resources have become available for parishioners and clergy should refocus on their main duty to spread the gospel, he said.

“It’s an opportunity for pastors to reorient themselves and ask what is their central function," he said. "I think it's good people are potentially seeking out experts in their field.”

The survey does highlight what topics adults are likely to speak with clergy about. One in five adults consulted with religious leaders on topics like charity work or relationships, while fewer did so about matters relating to sexuality, careers, medical and financial decisions.

Kerr, who formerly led a college campus ministry, said students rarely sought him for advice unless it involved "existential angst," when relationships and faith "came crashing together," adding that today's young adults are asking tough questions on how faith intertwines with justice and culture.

Kerr also said the things churchgoers talk about with pastors are usually a reflection of what their pastors preach, noting that faith leaders who don't discuss politics from the pulpit likely won't receive such inquiries from members.

“What pastors are getting asked is a reflection on the culture they’ve created," Kerr said.

Dr. Elijah Siegler, chair of the Religion Department at the College of Charleston, agreed that technological advancements give people opportunities for self-guidance, but he said the recent survey points to a trend in the country's history.

Adults in the United States have always looked to resources outside the church for guidance, Siegler said. "The Power of Positive Thinking," for example, is a self-help book published in the 1950s, decades before the arrival of the internet.

“It follows a long pattern," Siegler said. “There’s always been a tendency to rely on self as the highest authority."

The poll doesn't state where adults who didn't consult clergy went for advice on topics, a key omission that Siegler said would help understand what Americans view as the center of religious authority.

Church members in the Charleston area said they seek advice from experts in related fields, while consulting with clergy mainly on spiritual matters.

Barbara Williams, who attends Circular Congregational Church on Meeting Street, said the congregation includes lawyers who she could chat with for legal advice. She's spoken with the pastor on spiritual matters, such as forgiveness.

She said large congregations could be discouraging for members wanting close relationships with pastors. But the lead pastor of the downtown church that boasts around 600 worshippers has been accessible, Williams said.

“If it really came down to a life-or-death thing, I’d be on the phone with (the pastor) in a minute," she said.

The findings come in the wake of continued sexual abuse scandals that have rocked the Catholic Church. Members of the faith community believe a sense of mistrust tied to this abuse keeps parishioners from seeking counsel from clergy.

In an attempt to be transparent, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston released in March names of those clergy who have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct or abuse involving a minor.

"There are many steps the Diocese of Charleston is taking to reestablish trust with parishioners and victims," said Maria Aselage, a spokeswoman for the diocese. Those steps including book discussions, training and workshops.