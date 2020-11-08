Alligators build a secret and important world in South Carolina's 'high grass'

EDITOR'S NOTE: Phil Wilkinson is an internationally recognized alligator researcher who has spent 6 decades working in the Santee Delta.

A tall grass found on the upper edges of our brackish marshes is sometimes called big cordgrass or Spartina cynosuroides, and more recently Sporobolus cynosuroides.

But some of us who have spent years in these marshes have a simpler name: high grass.

Ten-feet tall in places, high grass exists on a fragile edge, one regularly flooded by tides. This slightly elevated part of the marsh is crucial to the high grass’s well-being, as it will tolerate some flooding, but it does not do well with permanent wet feet.

We researchers are visitors to the high grass. We intrude to learn about our fellow creatures that live there. Over time, we begin to feel at home. And alligators help us find our way.

The high grass is difficult to navigate unless you follow trails made by the passing of other animals. Alligator trails are the easiest to follow, because their paths are usually well worn and wide enough for us to move comfortably through.

Then, when you reach an alligator nest, you enter an open space, one cleared by a female. This open space has the feeling of being like a room enclosed with a 10-foot wall of grass and an open sky for a roof. The nest itself is usually near the center.

This open space — the nest, the associated vegetation, a habitat that has played an important role in the alligator’s survival for 180 million years — is a unique setting for us intruders to this place in their marsh.

They usually build their nests in nearly the same places year after year, as the females seek a location near a source a fresh water, often a rain catch, an isolated wetland with rainfall as its only source of water.

But early in our studies, we had trouble finding nests. Then we found a better way: When viewed from the air using a helicopter, the nests were fairly easy to spot.

Our alligator research has occurred across coastal South Carolina, but our focal area has been the Santee Delta, especially South and Cat islands in Georgetown County. Studies there have been ongoing for more than 40 years. Field work with alligators is almost always a team effort, and over the years there have been numerous dedicated individuals who invariably developed deep and lasting friendships, in part because of the hardships encountered in these wetlands.

The high grass world can be a difficult place to work. Some people think of alligators as dangerous, and they can be, but to many of us, the marshlands can be just as daunting. Our work in the field was usually carried out by small crews. A three-person team was ideal. Over time, our teams grew more comfortable in these hot and insect-rich places. And the high grass and its alligators began to give up some of their secrets.

A separate world

In late spring or early summer after the breeding season, female alligators seek out old, or make new, “guard holes.” These small flooded holes near the edge of the high grass are used while building and tending their nests. In early June, nest-building activity is slow-paced, but the female alligator’s activity hastens as June progresses.

She builds a nest consisting of mostly the surrounding high grass. Using all four legs, she pulls the grass together into the center of a roughly 20-foot diameter clearing. In this clearing, she heaps the grass into an elliptically shaped 6-foot-wide mound that’s about 20 inches high. With her legs and muscular tail, she works and shapes the nest until it's time for her to deposit the eggs.

As June progresses, this activity, as well as the female’s urge to lay, increases. When ready, she crawls on top of the nest, digs a hole the length of her hind legs in the center and deposits her eggs. The average number of eggs laid is about 45. After her eggs are laid, she pulls nest material over the clutch until it's well-covered. This activity usually occurs at night and may take several hours. With egg-laying complete, the female retreats to her nearby guard hole to keep watch.

This becomes her summer home where she will rule for the season. Often the following night, she will return to further form the nest and cover the clutch.

Over our studies, we learned that as the days pass, her activity at the nest gradually diminishes. Then we saw something surprising: New visitors came to the clearing. We saw this with our own eyes and through the use of automated cameras. Why did other animals visit something so seemingly dangerous as an alligator nest?

We learned that like a tree falling in a rainforest, the clearing and nest mound create an entirely new habitat in the high grass, one that appeals to many other creatures. This habitat has low salinity in the guard hole and other nearby water. The open area around the nest is enclosed by a wall of high grass and has a slight elevation above the adjoining marsh.

Some 50 species of birds take advantage of alligator nest openings in the high grass. Some birds are present during daylight, others during night hours, and a few can be observed during either time. Species range in size from the small and beautiful painted bunting to the large black vulture. Each species has its own purpose for being there. Some birds are attracted by the abundance of other visitors, such as insects, spiders, crabs and small mammals. Others may just be curious or need a place to rest in the sea of high grass.

Frogs are by far the most populous creature. You might find 200 or more. You’ll see them especially at night, when you can count these amphibians by reflecting light from their eyes. Nine species of snakes also regularly visit nest openings, including the black racer, Eastern ribbon snake and cottonmouth. They’re probably attracted to this location by the abundance of frogs, skinks, rats and mice.

Marsh rabbits and white-tailed deer also visit the nest opening, thanks to the abundance of sprouting vegetation. The raccoon, it turns out, is the primary predator of alligator eggs in South Carolina. Five raccoons have been observed simultaneously preying on eggs. Once raccoons discover a nest, they return until all of the eggs are eaten, which may take several days.

Opossums eat alligator eggs, but their role usually is more as a scavenger, after the nest is discovered by raccoons. However, occasionally they find the nest before other predators. River otters also explore nests, but they only seem curious about the activity of other animals.

One of the most interesting nest visitors is the bobcat. Adults sleep on or beside the nest, and their kittens play on the nest. Deer also have been seen sleeping on or adjacent to nests. Both bobcats and deer always give ground when the female alligator approaches.

Bobcats also exhibit another interesting behavior at alligator nests. While these cats are not believed to prey on alligator eggs, they have been observed preying on newly hatched alligators during or just after hatching.

The bobcat secretly watches the alligator nest from nearby safety while the female alligator removes hatchlings from the nest one at a time and takes them to the guard hole. While the female is temporarily gone, the bobcat creeps to the nest, snatches one of the emerging hatchlings, and quickly returns to the high grass.

The female’s commitment to the nest is focused and fierce. She selects a location for nest construction that suits her. Sometimes when she completes the nest, she decides the site is unsuitable and moves to another location to do the whole thing over again. Females must deal with various problems during the incubation period.

Predation of eggs or hatchlings as well as flooding are the biggest threats. Fire ants may be a menace during hatching.

Females alligators exhibit varying behaviors during the incubation period. Some females remain near the nest in the guard hole or other nearby waters, and actively ward off intruders, including humans.

They usually do this by crawling up on the nest as if to say, “this is mine.” And as long as this is respected, there will be no trouble. If her show of possession isn’t respected, then expect trouble.

As the young approach their time for hatching, they begin vocalizing from within the egg, emitting squeaky chirps that alert the female to open the nest. She uses her jaws and forelimbs to tear open the side of the nest, exposing the clutch. She then helps release the young from the nest, usually one at a time, and takes them in her mouth to either her guard hole or other nearby water where the salinity is low. She may be involved in this releasing activity for nearly 12 hours. She will then stay with her young for a year or more.

If the female doesn’t return to release the young while they vocalize, sometimes the hatchlings release themselves. But in the absence of the female, their vocalizing puts the hatchlings in peril of predation.

Over the 9-week incubation period, the nest site may have become unsuitable for their continuing survival after hatching. The female will then move the hatchlings, by mouth, to a secure location and will protect them ferociously once they are secure.

The female alligator’s nest site is probably one of the most active spaces in the entire marsh, especially for its size. The area of her nest opening is usually about 311 square feet, the size of a large living room. Alligators have been recorded actively nesting on average every two years for more than 50 years. This means if all goes well, a female will repeat this effort 25 times or more over her lifetime. Fifty females nesting over a large area of marsh would all together occupy an area only slightly more than one-third of an acre of the entire marsh.

In the summer season, these places are hot, humid and often teeming with blood-feeding insects. Researchers spend days on end in this habitat to obtain data. Over years of study, we have encountered a number of the individual alligators repeatedly. The repetitive encounters enable the alligator and researchers to become somewhat familiar with each other, not friends but acquaintances.

As we have gotten to know certain animals as individuals, it has become obvious that each has a personality — traits that inspire some of their names. Giving them names makes each individual much easier to remember.

Indeed, we often refer to an alligator by its name rather than its standardized identification number. Some of the named alligators further earn their own reputations, and a few have become famous, at least with us: Big Bertha, Bette Davis Eyes, Magnolia, Grover, Cudjo, Wart Nose, Snaggly, Snatcher, Sunday Money, Trixie and Truck Biter to name a few.

Years of finding alligator nests, and spending time in the towering presence of an nest opening, has made the area a special place to us. So much so that when the day is done, and the team members depart the marsh to go their separate ways, the farewell to each other is a familiar reminder: “See you later in the high grass.”