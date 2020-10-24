After overwhelming donations in spring, Charleston-area centers taking clothes, home goods

A mix of the usual spring cleaning, the stir-crazy uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic and perhaps a fresh batch of streaming shows about the joy of organizing may have created the perfect storm to overwhelm donations centers earlier this year.

It wasn't uncommon for people to be turned away with a carload of bagged donations wondering when they would part with them.

For some centers, things have gotten back to normal in the last month, and donation centers are back to accepting clothes and home goods.

In the Charleston area, many donations centers closed in the middle of March but still took in collections, like the Goodwill on James Island.

Melody Jorgensen, a team lead at the James Island store, said it was "very, very hectic" for centers to get a handle on the surge of donations, plus a delay built in to quarantine items for three days before touching them.

"It was just floor-to-ceiling stuff," Jorgensen said. "We had one person here working while we were closed and it took us a long time to get through everything."

Warehouses filled up, so nothing could get sent off, and some stores had donations spill out onto sales floors.

As donations centers learned more about the coronavirus, quarantine times laxed, making it easier to turn around donations to the sale floor.

But some, like Dress for Success Charleston on Savannah Highway across from the Early Bird Diner, aren't collecting donations. According to its website, Dress for Success Charleston has "temporarily suspended all in-person services" and isn't accepting clothes donations. Calls and emails to Dress for Success weren't returned.

When donation centers were overwhelmed earlier this year, advocacy groups were faced with problems, too, like Charleston Uplift.

Aaron Comstock, leader of Charleston Uplift, said his group paused weekly clothes and blanket distributions because they wanted to make sure people were safe.

Their work has resumed, and places that collected donations for them, such as Holy City Brewing off Spruill Avenue and Frothy Beard Brewing Co. off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, are taking in donations again.

Comstock said people looking to donate blankets, pillows, jeans, shoes and other fall and winter items, specifically for men, should consider donating to his group, which assists the homeless.

My Sister's House, a domestic violence crisis and shelter resource for women and children, has set up contact-free donation bins for used items such as clothing, outerwear, footwear and linens.

Those drop-off sites are:

St. Thomas Episcopal Church at 1150 East Montague Ave. and My Sister's House at 3775 Spruill Ave. in North Charleston

Mary Joseph's State Farm at 2011 Bees Ferry Road and Crosstowne Christian Church at 1945 Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley

Christ Church at 2304 U.S. Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant

James Island Outreach at 1872 Camp Road "C" or James Island Presbyterian at 1632 Fort Johnson Road on James Island

Dorchester Presbyterian at 10290 Dorchester Road or Summerville Presbyterian at 407 S. Laurel Street in Summerville

My Sister's House, according to its website, doesn't have the capacity for large-scale donations and accepts limited donations that are new or essential items.