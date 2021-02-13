After executive director moves on, Charleston's Star Gospel Mission reevaluates direction

There were early signs that Bill Christian was destined to help those less fortunate.

As a child growing up in North Dakota, Christian, the son of a Lutheran minister, would invite homeless people to the family parsonage for dinner.

“I think it began there," said Christian, 68.

For the past 17 years, Christian has served as the executive director at Charleston's Star Gospel Mission, which provides transitional housing for men.

Christian left that position in January, moving into a new role at St. Philip's Church as the point person for pastoral care. He leaves behind a legacy of impacting lives of men who came to the mission seeking help during crises.

Christian doesn't call his exit from Star Gospel a retirement.

"I do not believe there is such a thing as a retired Christian," he said. "I really see myself, to be quite honest with you, as moving from one ministry or one calling, to another.”

David Ingle, board chairman for Star Gospel Mission, described Christian as "irreplaceable." Ingle said Christian's work extended beyond providing housing for men in need. His greatest impact was helping "transform men’s hearts through Jesus Christ," Ingle said.

"That's one of the biggest things he’s done," Ingle said. "It's going to be big shoes to fill."

Star Gospel has hired a national faith-based company to conduct a search to fill Christian's position, Ingle said. The contract lasts six months and Ingle said he hopes to find a "good candidate" within that time frame.

The mission's next leader will have a similar task to Christian's, which included a multi-pronged approach of overseeing activities at the dormitory, raising funds for the organization and meeting with community leaders.

The new mission head will handle more of the fundraising and community-based components of the organization, serving as the face of Star Gospel in the community, Ingle said.

The organization will bring on a new general manager who will be on campus daily working with clients.

The new executive director will come as the mission slightly pivots its focus. The organization, which was founded in 1904, has been providing housing to men since 1989. Before that, the group also served women and children. Now, it wants to return to those roots.

“We’d like to get back to helping men, women and children," Ingle said.

Christian supports that idea.

"Maybe it's time to reconsider that," he said.

Christian said one of the things he's most proud of during his tenure was the mission's work to renovate two homes on Nassau Street. The new transitional housing units serve as a step between men staying in the mission's dormitory and obtaining an apartment.

In the Nassau Street dwellings, the men pay bills, which helps them establish good credit.

Star Gospel's property has room enough for another seven buildings — each could potentially accommodate four residents — should the organization decide to create more housing, Christian said.

“We thought there should be a middle stage," Christian said. "I really think that’s the future of the mission.”

He is most glad to have been able to help change people's directions for the better.

"I’m most proud of the men that I served there whose lives were utterly turned around," he said.

One of those men is Scott Best.

Best lives in one of the mission's transitional residences. Best credits God, the organization and Christian for helping him out of a crisis.

Best came to Star Gospel in 2019 after being homeless for four years. He also suffered from addiction. Star Gospel offered him a new opportunity in life to begin to make progress.

"(Christian) gave me the second chances I needed," Best said.

Being at the mission helped instill in him self-discipline, he said. Best worked steadily, saved his money and moved into one of the mission's transitional housing units on the East Side.

“It’s not much," Best said. "Compared to what I had, this is like the Taj Mahal.”

Best now works at a downtown restaurant. He hopes to eventually buy some land. He used to work in construction, so he feels those skills could be put to use in building his own home.

He spent many years helping other people realize their dreams. It's time to make his own come true, he said.