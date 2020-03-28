After coronavirus halts spring sports, senior players lament loss of final seasons

The green grass of baseball and lacrosse fields across South Carolina sit emptier than its beaches and restaurants. For fans, that hurts. For athletes, it downright stings.

And none more so than high school and college seniors who'd barely started their spring sports seasons, who’d pumped and trained all year for this, their grand finales, now thwarted by the coronavirus. No dugout, no team bus, no cheers, no big goodbyes.

Instead, as weather warms, they're staring down a long baseline of empty months ahead, cooped up, fed up, trying to find new ways to fill the time. Count Jack DeLongchamps among them.

Just a few weeks earlier, he’d leaped onto a rowdy team bus filled with his George Mason University baseball teammates, eager to beat nearby Radford University. A coach leaned over to Jack, a Wando High graduate who played four years at Charleston Southern before heading north to work on a master’s degree.

“This might be one of the last college baseball games," the coach warned.

Jack laughed. “Get the hell out of here!”

Sure, back in January, Jack had heard about a bad virus. George Mason is just outside Washington, D.C., and has a big international student base. He'd gotten an email saying three students who'd returned from China showed symptoms of this new coronavirus.

But their tests had come back negative.

No big deal, Jack thought.

***

Coronavirus flitted in the background noise of a new season. The team played Radford and lost. But, really, they were more pumped for their next game against Virginia Tech, a big-time team with a multi-million dollar facility.

On the bus ride there, however, the Ivy League canceled its season, citing school closures at spring break's end.

By the time the game was over, the Patriot League had canceled, too.

Jack paid attention then. The Patriots were supposed to play the U.S. Naval Academy the next week.

At 23, he was the team captain. Jack redshirted his freshman year at Charleston Southern and graduated with one year of college eligibility remaining. After sending out more than 100 letters to coaches, he'd landed a spot at George Mason a week before school started.

For his baseball career, this was it.

He clutched hope. George Mason was in the Atlantic 10 Conference, which hadn’t made a decision yet.

Back on the bus, everyone fell silent. Twitter went crazy.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the virus.

The NBA suspended its games.

The MLB was looking at alternative game sites.

By the time the team got back to D.C., the NCAA had canceled March Madness.

It was clear then. If the NCAA wasn’t holding its billion-dollar tournament, George Mason was not going to be playing baseball. The Patriots were 15 games into a 56-game season.

The next day, Jack waited for news with his roommate. He didn’t think they’d get another year of eligibility. This would be it.

At 4:16 p.m., the NCAA tweeted: “NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships.”

Jack sat there for a bit. Then he got into his car and drove to the Patriots’ baseball field, watching the sun set, pretty certain he’d never play out there again.

Two hours later, the Atlantic 10 Conference canceled its spring sports seasons.

Jack called a team meeting at a buddy’s house. They lit a bonfire, drank a few beers and relived memories of the season. Around 1 a.m., a few of them called an Uber and went to the Lincoln Memorial. They sat there, on the steps, alone.

The next day, the school’s head baseball coach of 39 years, Bill Brown, summoned the team. Go home, he said, be safe.

Almost 40,000 students play baseball in the NCAA’s three divisions. Jack wasn’t alone.

***

As he packed up his room, high school players across South Carolina also began to catch wind: something big might happen to their seasons, too.

Jarren McCoy, a senior catcher at Bishop England High, didn't imagine that the season's fifth game, a narrow loss to Summerville, might be his last. He'd played baseball since the days when a machine pitched to him. He'd caught last spring when BE captured its third straight state championship.

Then it happened so quickly, it felt like a movie.

On Sunday, Gov. Henry McMaster announced he was closing public schools. Bishop England followed suit several hours later.

On Monday, the South Carolina High School League, with its 42,823 spring athletes, suspended their seasons until early April.

Oh, wow, Jarren thought. This could be the end.

He focused on school, now held online. But it was hard. The 18 year old, also a football standout, was used to being busy. School, practice. School, games. School, workouts.

He missed the team, missed suiting up, missed competing, missed sprinting onto the field and praying with his team before games.

Jarren likely won't play in college. Academics come first, and he excels at those, too, with plans of most likely studying engineering at Clemson.

So, he tried to remain optimistic. The season was only suspended through April 2.

We'll catch this whole virus thing before it gets too bad, he thought.

***

A spark of hope. Jack was in his room with three freshmen when he heard: the NCAA announced temporary changes to eligibility rules for spring athletes. He will have an extra year of eligibility restored.

The younger guys razzed him that he’d be working on his doctorate by the time he finished playing college ball.

In truth, who knew if the logistics could be worked out? But Jack felt hope.

He left campus early Sunday morning. His parents were supposed to come up that weekend to watch him play. Instead, he drove back to Mount Pleasant.

With little traffic between him and his hometown, Jack thought of everything baseball had given him. There was the moment a few weeks earlier when, with his dad in the stands, Jack used all 6 feet, 4 inches of his height to leap over the right field wall to rob a batter of a home run.

Then there were his years playing for Wando and Charleston Southern and that day last season when he hit the home run, his first and only for the Buccaneers, in the last home game of the regular season. He'd teared up in his car afterward.

He thought back to his time at Wando where he was the only player in school history to win state championships in both basketball and baseball.

Was that all over now?

To learn more about the coronavirus, he cranked up some podcasts. “Pardon My Take” had a CDC guy on. So did Joe Rogan. The whole country was paying attention.

***

As Jack drove home, Jenna Wiggers' varsity lacrosse team at Oceanside Collegiate Academy got word that out-of-state teams weren't coming to play them. The next 24 hours felt like a movie.

Jenna, a senior, was especially excited for the season. Three games in, she was playing defense for the first time and had found a real knack for it. But this was her final run; she had no plans to play in college.

At first, the season was on hold only through April 2.

Then on Tuesday, Gov. McMaster announced schools would stay closed one more month, at least through April, and sports leagues followed suit. Coronavirus cases in South Carolina climbed to 298.

Jenna remembered the early team breakfasts she'd grumped about, the team dinners she'd taken for granted.

Now it was all she wanted to do.

She'll head to Wofford College this fall and hadn't planned on playing lacrosse there. But with her newfound defensive skills, and missing her senior season, she might try to walk on. Maybe it would offer something positive out all this.

"I think everything happens for a reason," she said.

***

On his first day back at his parents' house, Jack woke up without an alarm blaring. He panicked. He’d missed something. Normally practice and weightlifting and games and classes and homework jammed every minute of every day.

Instead, he took his younger brothers to the beach. Then, the beaches closed.

Jack still fills his days with them and their parents. Given the traumas they've endured together, they are very close. More than a decade ago, a former colleague of his father’s pulled into their driveway when the elementary school bus had just let kids off.

His youngest brother, Sam, was 11 months old that day, crawling around, when the car tire ran over him.

Jack was 8, when he saw it.

Sam is healthy and active now. He played on Wando basketball’s B team this year. Their middle brother, Charlie, is a senior who played varsity. They know to treasure days, whatever they bring.

Last week, the brothers invented a new game called frisketball, then got the Frisbee stuck on the roof and spent an hour trying to get it down. They tried to build a tree house, then gave up and hung Christmas lights in the garage. They started doing family yoga.

“It’s definitely been a 360,” Jack said.

Like spring athletes across America, he's mostly asking himself: Now what?

His team had four senior-level players. They’ll be 23 or 24 years old next year and are leaning toward playing again. So is Jack. He’d like to step off the baseball field again, one last time, on his own terms.