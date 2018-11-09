Before the group launched their kayaks into the Combahee River, Adrienne Troy-Frazier called everyone to stand in a circle.
She asked that they all pass and smell the warm scent of a sweetgrass braid before introducing themselves and dedicating their kayak trip to someone in their lives. This was a special trip, she said, reminding the group that they were about to retrace the steps of Harriet Tubman during a critical time in U.S. history.
As the braid was passed, a theme arose. Many people dedicated the trip to their ancestors. Some even dedicated their day to Tubman herself, who, more than 150 years ago, helped use a handful of boats to free as many as 700 enslaved Africans from the plantations lining the Combahee River.
Today, the Combahee River, part of the storied ACE Basin, is a calm and marshy waterway stretching from the Yemassee area through Beaufort. But on that night in 1863, during the height of the Civil War, joyous shouting and cheering lit up the river as Tubman acted as a Union spy, punctuating the timeline of the Underground Railroad.
President Abraham Lincoln had already signed the Emancipation Proclamation, ordering that enslaved people in rebellious states be free, but many remained enslaved by plantation owners until the end of the war in 1865.
By kayaking the river and celebrating Tubman's history, people of African descent today can remember their connection with the outdoors, Troy-Frazier said.
"We know that that history is not told very often," Troy-Frazier said. "Trips like this give us the opportunity to share that history, and to celebrate it."
The Sunday afternoon kayak trip was the final leg in a weekend-long conference, "Uncovering the Underground Railroad: Perspectives in Freedom." The conference brought together scholars, historians and descendants of enslaved people at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens on Nov. 3 to discuss the escapes, rebellions and secret societies that took place in South Carolina as part of the Underground Railroad, a history that is rarely taught in public school classrooms.
While it is commonly believed that enslaved people used the Underground Railroad to flee north, many South Carolina escapees sought freedom in Mexico and Cuba. Others traveled short distances and found refuge in swampy communities established by runaways. During the Civil War, Robert Smalls commandeered a Confederate ship in Charleston Harbor, made a daring escape with his family and then served in the Union Navy. "Maroon communities," small, secret encampments formed by runaway slaves in isolated and defensible areas of wilderness, dotted the Lowcountry parishes of St. John, St. James, Goose Creek, St. George, Dorchester and Christ Church.
Troy-Frazier leads the Lowcountry chapter of Outdoor Afro, a national group dedicated to connecting black people to nature through outings. Several members of Outdoor Afro traveled to the Beaufort area on Sunday for the kayak trip, including Porchia Moore of Columbia and Zoe Polk of San Francisco.
Polk said she was grateful that Outdoor Afro could help men and women of African descent tell their own stories.
"I definitely had a side eye coming in and seeing the sign, 'Harriet Tubman accompanied the general on this raid,'" she said. "It's just so important to remember that we did not get to tell our stories for so long."
Joe Campbell is the owner of Sea Kayak Carolina, the company that supplied sport kayaks for Sunday's trip. He said he is known by the kayaking community as someone who enjoys hard and fast water, but he was glad to spend time on the calm river.
For Chenae Bullock of Atlanta, the five-hour journey to the Combahee River was a reverent one. Bullock is a member of two different Native tribes originating from the Long Island area.
Indigenous peoples, such as the Combahee, paddled Lowcountry rivers long before the arrival of Europeans and enslaved Africans. Sunday was a sacred occasion, she said, because it brought indigenous and black people together.
"There is a lot of history that all of us share," she said.
Out on the river, Bullock sang ceremonial songs in Algonquin.
"It was just spectacular," Campbell said. "It let you understand what this country was sort of originally about."
At the end of the day, Troy-Frazier once again asked the group to form a circle. Each person inhaled the scent of the sweetgrass braid and shared their reflections. Many participants said the trip had cleansed them. Some said they better understood their history.
Troy Frazier's husband, Herb Frazier, is the marketing and public relations manager at Magnolia Plantation and Garden. He said seeing the very place where his ancestors endured slavery was monumental.
"In our daily lives, we think we encounter hardships. We ain't near the hardships they had to encounter," he said.
"We have a place in nature," Frazier added. "And we've lost touch with that place in nature."