This is the scary tale of the robber bees.
Once upon a time, there was a man and a woman. I’ll pick totally random names, like Tony and Heather. They had been married 26 years, again totally random, and their children were grown. They wanted to fill their empty nest but not with more kids. Grandkids, maybe one day, but definitely not now.
So in the spring, they built a little house and invited bees to move in. They took a class at Trident Technical College to learn about beekeeping, of course, and soon had their backyard ready.
It was late that spring when a new queen and her colony arrived. While the empty-nest couple had a lovely backyard, there was a lot of shade. The colony would prefer to set up in full sun. The backyard only offered half a day of sunlight. This wasn’t ideal, but suitable.
Establishing a new home was stressful for the queen and her workers. To help them cope, the couple provided them with sugar water while worker bees searched their new surroundings for flowers to gather pollen. Tony and Heather hoped that one day they would get honey from the hive. Based on what they had already invested, it was going to be a very expensive jar of honey, but that wasn’t the point. They weren’t going to take the honey until the hive was established because honey is essential for bees to survive the winter.
Honey, as it turned out, was where things went wrong.
That summer, the workers would return every afternoon from their travels with pockets of pollen. But as the months passed, the couple grew concerned. The queen was still laying eggs but the colony’s numbers were dropping. It was possible mites were antagonizing them. Varoa mites aren’t uncommon. They reproduce in honeybee colonies and weaken them over time.
The couple wasn’t certain if this was the problem, but they were positive the hive had another common pest: hive beetles. These insects steal food from honeybee brood. The couple saw these little thieves crawling around the frames. Ideally, a hive in full sun had fewer hive beetles than one in partial shade. They installed hive beetle traps that helped but weren’t enough to get rid of them.
Still, the colony carried on.
On sunny days, bees would swarm outside the entrance with pollen. Sometimes the couple would put their ears against the hive to hear them as busy as, well you know, bees. There wasn’t enough honey for them to take but that was OK. The colony needed it.
Then late one summer day, Tony refilled the sugar water feeder. The bees hadn’t been very active for a couple of weeks. He wasn’t familiar with robber bees because he was new to beekeeping, so he wasn’t concerned when he spilled just a tiny bit of sugar water.
Everything changed.
Tony and Heather watched from their kitchen as the bees happily swarmed outside the hive the next morning. They usually didn’t do that so early. It continued all afternoon. The next morning, they were still very active. So Tony went out to investigate.
The bees were very, very angry.
They were charging the entrance. They were fighting. And there were dead ones on the ground. It was too late. You see, bees don’t care if a neighboring colony is the same species as they are. They don’t come to help their fellow bees to make ends meet. Winter is coming and bees just want honey. Tony and Heather’s colony had plenty of it.
So they took it.
The robber bees came in like Vikings and raided the colony. They wiped it out, completely. And for the next five days, they systematically stole every drop of honey. There was nothing left. It was nature at its cruelest. It was survival of the fittest. The bees robbed and pillaged until the hive was empty. It’s a sad but true story. Except for the couple’s names.
Totally random.