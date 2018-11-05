Sarah White, a 72-year-old black woman and alumna of Lincoln High School in Sumter, said one of the first things she remembers about the study in 1960 was everyone being excited about getting out of class. According to White, there was a lot of curiosity and apparently some pride since her class was the only group at Lincoln participating in it.
She said the teachers made them feel like they were special.
"We were the chosen," White said. “I kind of felt like it was important.”
Nearly 60 years later, Project Talent, a national study that surveyed more than 400,000 American high school students in 1960, including 5,347 in South Carolina, is now planning to follow-up with participants this year with the goal of fueling health research.
The new study, which will be funded by the National Institute on Aging, will focus specifically on cognitive health information that will hopefully strengthen data for Alzheimer's disease research and policy.
“It's very interesting," White said. "Something we did in ninth grade is having an impact now on scientific study."
The goal of the original study was much different. Developed by the American Institutes for Research, Project Talent sought to determine how a variety of personality trait patterns could lead to success in different career fields.
"They wanted to help guide them (the students) into the right careers," said Susan Lapham, Project Talent director.
The best way to think of it is like an advanced career or personality quiz. The original study gave students a prediction of what fields they would excel in and where they might struggle. The hope was that America would properly identify and maximize the talents of America's youth during the Cold War.
White, who describes herself as a feminist before the word was even invented, went on to acquire an English degree from Morgan State University and a graduate degree in library science from the University of Maryland after graduating from Lincoln. Today, she is the director of arts and culture for the town of Greenburgh, N.Y., and also a published poet and author.
But when she participated in the study in high school, she put down that she wanted to be a secretary.
“My goal was to be a secretary and I can’t believe that was my goal,” she said.
At the time, she said she had no idea of the possibilities in life. It wasn't until she got older and read more that she realized there were other career possibilities. Back then, she said she didn't have anyone to guide her.
“The truth is I don’t think we had a counselor in our school," she said.
According to her Project Talent results, White had an aptitude for technology with her scoring above the 80th percentile in aeronautics and space. By all accounts, she could have potentially been successful in a career in science and technology.
But White said she never saw her Project Talent results until she was much older with an already established career. Though she said the results surprised her, she feels happy and fulfilled with the career choices she has made, especially with being a writer.
In addition to overseeing arts and culture, White also runs a writers workshop for local youth.
“I don’t think I could have ever seen a career path in the sciences," she said.
When some of the original Project Talent test-takers met up and White got to see her results, she said the investigators looked at them in awe. This reminded her of the feeling of being special when she first participated in high school. It was moments like that that reminded her how important the project was.
Though Project Talent may have missed the opportunity with White in terms of career, her participation in the new study is still valuable.
According to project director Lapham, it is vital that past participants continue to contribute to the study since the absence of one person could have a slight ripple effect on the scope of the research.
"Each person we've selected for this study represents many others," she said.
According to Lapham, the goal with the new study is to provide dementia data that is as impactful as the research that was done on heart disease in the 1980s.
The relationship between smoking, having a poor diet and heart disease was discovered as a result of that study.
"So those are the kind of things we want to say for dementia," she said.
They are also looking to pay special attention to participants like White who belong to a racial or ethnic minority. The goal is to have greater understanding of the health disparities between minority and nonminority groups and how the quality of a school an individual went to is predictive of future health outcomes.
With this, Lapham says, they will be partnering with Columbia University neurology professor Dr. Jennifer Manly.The goal is to end data collection in early 2019 and have results published as a early as November 2019.
This will be the third study Project Talent has done with the participants since 2009. In 2014, they surveyed all of the twins who originally participated in the 1960 survey, and in 2012 they did a pilot study to find out how many of the original participants they could locate.
For White, she is excited to see that the test she took decades ago will have so much potential impact.
"That's amazing to me," she said.