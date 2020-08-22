350 years in Charleston's military history

Charleston's history has been marked by military actions since its earliest days, making the 350th anniversary of the city's founding so important a remembrance.
The skirmishes, battles and subsequent efforts for peace are much more than what transpired during the American Revolution and Civil War, both of which left critical marks.
From the arrival of the first Europeans to South Carolina, which included the Spanish, French and English, military actions became linked into the city's fabric.
Going back in time, Charleston played vital roles in the Yemassee War, American Revolution, Civil War, Spanish-American War, World Wars I and II, the Cold War, Vietnam and the recent modern conflicts, including the continuing War on Terror.
Today, the most prominent visual evidence of the region's on-going military presence is the nearby massive Joint Base Charleston complex. The Charleston Air Force Base, home base to a C-17 cargo jet fleet, is situated here, as are more than 50 Pentagon commands, though access is restricted out of security concerns.
Here are some of the area’s highlights:
Fort Sumter
If you want to visit where the Civil War began, Fort Sumter at the mouth of Charleston Harbor is accessible by tour company boats.
The island fortress was home to federal forces targeted by Confederate guns fired from around Charleston Harbor, launching four years of bloody fighting on April 12, 1861. The site is operated by the National Park Service, and tour boats leave throughout the day.
Inside the fort are guns left over from the fighting plus history lessons of what the fort looked like before the bombing and then as a Confederate outpost during the war.
The NPS visitor’s center at Liberty Square on the Cooper River side of Charleston is a good starting point. Nearby, the International African American Museum is under construction and close to the site known as Gadsden’s Wharf, which was the nation’s largest docking terminal during the slave trade.
Fort Moultrie
If you want to see a mix of older and newer military operations combined, on Sullivan’s Island is Fort Moultrie. It was here where during the Revolutionary War American troops were able to keep the invading British fleet at bay. It was at this site that federal troops abandoned their post in December 1861 for the safety of Fort Sumter.
Today the current fort is an easy walk and is a mix of old brick and 20th-century defensive upgrades.
Seminole Indian leader Osceola is buried near the gate. It is also part of the NPS.
The H.L. Hunley
If you want to see the world's first successful attack submarine, the Confederate sub H.L. Hunley is on display in nearby North Charleston.
The nearly 40-foot vessel became the world’s first successful attack sub when it sank the Union blockade ship Housatonic off Sullivan’s Island on Feb. 17, 1864. The Confederate sub then mysteriously disappeared.
In 2000, the ship, and the remains of its nine crewmen, was recovered four miles offshore. It is being conserved at the Clemson University-run Warren Lasch Conservation Center in North Charleston, on the grounds of the former Charleston Naval Base and Shipyard. The site is open for tours only on weekends.
Morris Island
If you want to put some Civil War movie trivia to use, Morris Island at the mouth of the harbor is where Union forces, including the all-black 54th Massachusetts Infantry, attacked rebel-held Fort Wagner. Their charge was made famous in the Hollywood movie "Glory," though the movie was actually filmed in Georgia.
Nothing of the current fort remains as the site has been lost to erosion. The island is only accessible by boat or organized nature tour. The Charleston/Morris Island Lighthouse is visible just offshore.
Old Exchange & Provost Dungeon
If you want to visit one of the oldest public buildings in the city, you may want to meander to East Bay and Broad streets. Built in 1771, the Exchange and Custom House became the center of economic activity for the emerging Colony of South Carolina as trade and the merchant society took off. The state’s delegation for the First Continental Congress was elected here in 1774. Two years later, the Declaration of Independence was read to the city residents here. South Carolinians caught up in the rebellion were imprisoned here.
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum
If you want to walk through, touch and pick up the sounds, smells and echoes of the ships that defended America in the 20th century, Patriots Point on Charleston Harbor in Mount Pleasant is a superior experience. The focal point is the Yorktown, a World War II-era aircraft carrier named for another carrier lost in the Battle of Midway. On board the vessel is the Congressional Medal of Honor Museum, which includes several well-curated exhibits that take you through various areas of the ship.
Patriots Point also features the floating destroyer Laffey, survivor of vicious Pacific Theater kamikaze attacks, and the Vietnam Experience Exhibit of a U.S. outpost from the era.