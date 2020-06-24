Fear of failure? Not when it comes to parenting kids

For parents who are terrified of the prospect of watching their kids fail, Dr. Cora Ezzell has a message.
“I beg parents, ‘Please let your kids fail.’ Because we all fail in life, with everything,” says Ezell, a Mount Pleasant psychologist whose clients include children, adolescents and families.
“If we don’t allow our kids to fail when they're young, if we don't allow them to experience disappointment, rejection, a poor grade or forgotten homework assignment, not getting picked for the right soccer team, being broken up with, then how do we prepare them for all the hardships that life brings our away? So to me the only way we prepare our kids for life is by helping them become resilient, which we do via allowing them to fail.”
For parents a little too entwined in their child’s life—a classic symptom of overparenting—that full-throated support of failure may be tough to hear. Parents who jump in to solve all their kids’ problems, even into adolescence, may ultimately be doing more harm than good. And what about parents who worry that their kids’ failures are a reflection on their parenting?
Forget about it, Ezell says.
“If a parent came to me and said, ‘I don’t want my child to fail because that means people think I'm a failure,’ I would challenge them to think, ‘Well, when your child's friend doesn't do well on a spelling test, do you think that's a reflection of the parents?’ I would challenge them to think, ‘Is that how you perceive things first of all?’ And then I also would take them down the journey of, ‘How do you allow your kids to live their life? They can't live your life, and they're not an extension of you. They're not a reflection of you. They are their own individual beings.’”