FCC mulls fines over sales of phone customer data; US consumers reined in their spending in Jan.

Phone giants may be fined over data
NEW YORK — U.S. regulators have proposed fining the four major U.S. phone companies more than $200 million combined for improperly disclosing customers' real-time location to other companies.
The proposed fines by the Federal Communications Commission amounted to $91 million for T-Mobile, $57 million for AT&T, $48 million for Verizon and $12 million for Sprint. The phone companies can object, and the amounts could change. Critics said the FCC took too long, and the proposed fines were too low.
Location data makes it possible to identify the whereabouts of nearly any phone in the U.S. within seconds. According to published reports, phone companies were selling access to such data to little-known brokers that resold the information to "location-based" services, like prison-communications company Securus. The FCC said the phone companies failed to ask customers for consent for what companies like Securus were doing, or make sure that those companies were getting an OK from customers.
Consumer spending slowed in Jan.
WASHINGTON — Americans pulled back on their spending in January, even as their incomes surged, a sign the economy was growing modestly before the threat of coronavirus arose.
The Commerce Department said Friday that consumer spending increased 0.2 percent last month, down from 0.4 percent in December and the smallest gain since October. Incomes, however, rose 0.6 percent, the biggest rise in nearly a year, spurred by bigger paychecks and an increase in Social Security benefits stemming from a cost of living adjustment.
The additional income could help offset the likely drag from this week's stock market plunge and the broader threat from the coronavirus, which has caused many economists to slice their estimates for growth in the first three months of the year.
Ga. could tighten film tax credit
ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers are moving to tighten the state's tax subsidies for television and movies, but are proposing a new tax subsidy aimed at luring major sporting events.
The House Working Group on Creative Arts and Entertainment is considering House Bill 1037, by Rep. Matt Dollar, a Marietta Republican. Dollar told committee members Thursday that it's time for Georgia to overhaul its rules.
Television and movie production has boomed in Georgia, but so has the amount of state income tax money that Georgia is giving back to production companies. The film tax credit, which rebates up to 30 percent of a production's value, cost nearly $900 million in foregone tax revenue last year.
But two audits this year were highly critical of the tax credit, finding that some companies receiving tax credits didn't earn them.
The sports event tax breaks were suggested by the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, which is trying to lure five to seven matches of soccer's 2026 World Cup, as well as the international broadcast center, which could bring 15,000 or more journalists.
American Air to invest $550M in Ok.
TULSA, Okla. — American Airlines said Friday it will invest $550 million in a seven-year overhaul of its largest maintenance base, including a new hangar to service the airline's biggest planes.
The site is American's largest maintenance operation and handles nearly half of the airline's maintenance work. American has more than 5,500 employees at the base, including 600 jobs added last year.
American said it expects to begin construction early next year on a new 193,000-square-foot hangar capable of holding two large widebody aircraft — the biggest planes typically used on international routes — or up to six smaller planes. It will replace two smaller hangars.
The airline also plans a new support building with office space, and replacements or upgrades to roofs, utilities, information technology and repairs to ramp areas where planes are parked.
GM to add 1,200 jobs at Mich. plants
DETROIT — General Motors is adding 1,200 jobs at two Michigan factories to build midsize SUVs and two new luxury sedans.
GM said Friday that its Lansing Delta Township plant will get a third shift and 800 more workers to build the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs, which have three rows of seats.
The Lansing Grand River plant will get a second shift and 400 more workers to build two new Cadillac sedans, the CT4 and CT5.
Employees laid off at other GM factories will fill the new jobs first, then workers will be added, GM spokesman Dan Flores said. The company has not determined yet how many new people will be needed, he said.
Both additional shifts will start working sometime between April and June, the company said.
Lansing Delta Township now employs about 2,500 salaried and blue-collar workers, while the Grand River plant has 1,400.
Geneva car show nixed over virus
GENEVA — The Geneva auto show was canceled after the Swiss government put an immediate ban Friday on all public and private events involving more than 1,000 people in order to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.
The ban will last until at least March 15, one of the latest major steps by governments to fight an outbreak that has infected more than 82,000 people and killed over 2,700 worldwide. Organizers of the annual Geneva International Motor Show, which was to run March 5-15 and draws tens of thousands of visitors, confirmed the event would be nixed.
Maurice Turrettini, chairman of the Geneva auto show's organizing company, GIMS, said that over 160 brands had been due to exhibit at the show, but it was a case of "force majeure," a disruption that is out of people's control that can free businesses from liability in a contract.