Fashion feature intro

If you were to ask my 4-year-old daughter what's "on trend" in terms of fashion this spring, this is what she'd likely tell you:
- "Puffed" sleeves (long or short)
- Smocked dresses
- Mary janes (without socks)
- No shorts — ever, under any circumstances
- Anything emblazoned with a Disney princess
Lucky for you, we consulted some actual experts for our annual spring fashion round-up.
According to dress-trends.com, trendy colors for kids this spring include soft "ice cream" colors. Think strawberry pink and pistachio. Neutral tones and muted metallics will also be widely used.
As far as fabrics go, expect to see a lot of jersey, denim and, when it comes to girls, tulle.
We hope you enjoy some of the looks we've put together on the next few pages. And always remember, a big smile is always your best accessory.