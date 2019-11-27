If you're in search of the ideal venue for a visit with Santa, we've got your picks.
The Holiday Festival of Lights is open every evening, rain or shine. Millions of families have toured the Holiday Festival of Lights, which is hosted by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission at James Island County Park. Also includes Santa's Village and Winter Wonderland. Through Dec. 31, The festival opens at 5:30 p.m. nightly and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston. 1-15 guests: $20 per vehicle, $15 per vehicle Monday-Thursday with donation of a canned food item or dog/cat food to benefit the Lowcountry Food Bank. holidayfestivaloflights.com
Don’t miss this special holiday tea with Santa Claus at Camellias in Hotel Bennett, each Sunday in December leading up to Christmas Day. Noon-2 p.m. Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22. Hotel Bennett is located at 404 King St., Charleston. Tickets are $72, $56 for kids. hotelbennett.com
Kickoff the holiday season in Goose Creek while we light the displays around the lake with the Goose Creek Light Display. Enjoy holiday musical entertainment from local groups, visits with Santa, crafts, cookies and cocoa, marshmallow roasting and a hayride to see the light displays. Admission, parking and activities are free. The event starts at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Goose Creek Municipal Center, 519 N Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek. cityofgoosecreek.com
Come one, come all to the Old Village Holiday StreetFest! Don't miss this old fashioned holiday fun. Enjoy local artisans, delicious food trucks, a live band and, of course, Santa. Bring the family and get into the spirit. The free event takes place Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5-8 p.m. at Out Of Hand, 113 Pitt St., Mount Pleasant. facebook.com/events/577142813026479/
We’re making a list and checking it twice at Santa Claus at the Gibbes Museum of Art. Save the date as we plan for Santa's arrival. The Gibbes will be adorned in Christmas lights and a tree and is the perfect backdrop for pictures with Santa. The event takes place Saturday, Dec. 7 from 1-5 p.m. at the Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., Charleston. This event is free for members and included in admission price for non-members. gibbesmuseum.org
Celebrate the jolly season with festive fun for the whole family at the Tanger Family Winter Festival. Meet everyone's winter favorites, Santa and his friends from Disney's "Frozen," Elsa, Anna and Kristoff (1-3 p.m.) plus Charleston Animal Society's PUP-up Shop (with pet adoptions, gifts and pet photos), story time, ornament making, holiday karaoke and, of course, our famous, falling snow. The free event takes place Saturday, Dec. 7 from noon-8 p.m. at the Tanger Outlets, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston. tangeroutlet.com/charleston
Let’s celebrate the season with live musical entertainment, kid's activities, a marshmallow roasting pit, hay rides, artist market, petting zoo, visits with Santa Claus, a parade, festive food and thousands of twinkling lights. Festivities kick off at the intersection of Mixson Avenue and East Montague Avenue, going around Park Circle, then heading back down East Montague Avenue towards the start. The Christmas Festival & Parade is a free event that takes place Saturday, Dec. 7 from 4-8 p.m. at Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Place E., North Charleston. northcharleston.org
Head down to Front Beach on Isle of Palms and help bring in the holiday season island style with the Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival. This free event will have live music, carnival rides, food and craft vendors and even a visit from Santa Claus. Free entertainment includes carnival rides, jump castles, mechanical bull, face painting, balloon artist, photo booth and more. The event takes place Saturday, Dec. 7 from 2-7 p.m. at Front Beach, Isle of Palms. iop.net/holiday-street-festival
Head to Palmetto Hall to enjoy a delicious Breakfast with Santa. Kids can't resist the combination of Rudolph's pancake buffet with its loads of sweet-tooth toppings and hot chocolate. Once the whole family is rubbing their bellies, make sure to get a picture with Santa. The event takes place Saturday, Dec. 21 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Wild Dunes Resort, Palmetto Hall. Tickets are $25, $12 for children, $20 drink package available. destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes/events/breakfast-with-santa