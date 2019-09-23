The weekend is almost here, what do you have planned?
Friday, Sept. 27
Don't miss the MOJA Arts Festival starting Thursday, Sept. 26. through Oct. 6. Selected as one of the Southeast Tourism Society’s Top 20 Events for many years, the MOJA Arts Festival promises an exciting line-up of events with a rich variety of traditional favorites. Nearly half of MOJA’s events are admission-free, and the remainder are offered at modest ticket prices. mojafestival.com/
Saturday, Sept. 28
The National Park Service offers free admission to all parks, monuments and historic sites. Starts at 9 a.m. at the Fort Moultrie Visitor’s Center, 1214 Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island. facebook.com/events/203993030539598
Don’t miss the fourth annual Park Circle Oktoberfest. This year enjoy a ton of new exciting changes beginning with our move to Riverfront Park. Stay tuned for details. The free event runs from noon-6 p.m. Check website for details. visitnorthcharleston.com/event/park-circle-oktoberfest/
Learn fire prevention tips from real firefighters during a fun tea party. Don't miss 'No Dragons for Tea' Party at 1:30 p.m. at John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island. ccpl.org