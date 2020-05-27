Family-friendly neighborhoods

What is a family-friendly community? It’s a place that families can afford to live in. It’s near good schools, parks and playgrounds for children to run around and play. It’s a place where a member of the family can run down to the store for a loaf of bread, an 8-penny nail or an ice cream cone. A family-friendly neighborhood has something for mom and dad too.
Here are five Lowcountry communities that cater to families:
Carolina Bay in West Ashley — The entrance to Carolina Bay is at a busy crossroads, but inside is an oasis of quiet roads, nature trails and Lowcountry marshlands. This master planned community boasts an urban town center with shops and activities for kids, several parks, including a dog park and a covered pavilion for family cookouts. Parents and children alike can enjoy one of several pools, including the zero-entry pool. A new development with mid-sized to large homes, Carolina Bay will soon host its own elementary school.
Park West in Mount Pleasant — Park West’s sprawling 1,700 acres includes a 59-acre town recreation center complete with basketball courts; baseball, soccer and football fields; and an outdoor swimming pool. Two elementary schools and a middle school call Park West home, and sidewalks abound, allowing any child to walk or bike to school. Wando High School sits right outside the development. Park West boasts a wide array of neighborhoods and includes townhomes, condos and retirement communities in addition to single family homes, so children can live with their parents, attend school and visit their grandparents without leaving Park West.
Cane Bay Plantation in Ridgeville — Not far from Cypress Gardens, Beidler Forest and Mepkin Abbey and the Volvo Car plant sits this six-year-old development featuring its own YMCA and county library. Tennis courts, softball fields, running track, “aquatics center” and other amenities highlight its value to adults and children alike. A wide range of housing choices from apartments to waterfront homes and low Berkeley County taxes make this a viable option for many families.
Wescott Plantation in Summerville — residents are right in the thick of the Lowcountry while sending their children to Dorchester District 2 schools. This giant master planned development is the closest Summerville neighborhood to downtown Charleston and its quiet streets and sidewalks make it a kid haven. Several of its neighborhoods have amenities like parks, playgrounds and pools, and plenty of natural surroundings that offer an idyllic place for childhood. The Golf Club at Wescott is a great bonus for parents who work hard all week and want to hit the links for a few relaxing hours.
Avondale in West Ashley — The iconic old time neighborhood built in the 1940s and 50s remains a Charleston hotspot tucked behind the popular main shopping strips of Savannah Highway and St. Andrews Boulevard. Bordering the 7.8-mile West Ashley Greenway walking and biking trail, Avondale affords residents the opportunity to live in the Holy City with the feel of a leafy suburb. Families can choose from housing that spans a wide range of prices as low as the $100,000s with proximity to a plethora of recreation including Ackerman Park, a dog park, a skate park and the weekly West Ashley Farmers Market from April to October.