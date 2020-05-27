Family-friendly neighborhoods

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder this morning, then cloudy skies this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.