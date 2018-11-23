S&P is back in correction territory
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks closed lower Friday, bumping the benchmark S&P 500 index into a correction, or drop of 10 percent or more from its recent all-time high in September.
Energy companies led the market slide as the price of U.S. crude oil tumbled to its lowest level in more than a year, reflecting worries among traders that a slowing global economy could hurt demand for oil.
"Oil is really falling sharply, continuing its downward descent, and that appears to be giving investors a lot of concern that there's slowing global growth," said Jeff Kravetz, regional investment director at U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management. "You have that, and then you have the recent sell-off in tech and in retail, and then throw on there trade tensions and rising rates."
Losses in technology and internet companies and banks outweighed gains in health care and household goods stocks. Several big retailers declined as investors monitored Black Friday for signs of a strong holiday shopping season.
Trading volume was lighter than usual with the markets open for only a half day after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Some GM brakes being probed
DETROIT — The U.S. government is investigating more than 100 complaints of poor brake performance on 2.7 million General Motors big pickups and SUVs.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a brake vacuum pump can deteriorate, causing increased braking effort and longer stopping distances.
The agency has 111 consumer complaints including nine crashes and two injuries.
The investigation covers 2014-2016 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. Also involved are Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, the GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade SUVs.
The agency will determine how often the problem happens and whether a recall is necessary.
GM is monitoring complaints and warranty claims about the brakes and is working with NHTSA to evaluate them, spokesman Tom Wilkinson said Friday.
Any owner who has a problem with brake performance should have them examined by a GM dealer or independent repair shop, Wilkinson said.
They should keep receipts because they could be reimbursed for repairs if there is a recall, he added.
Osaka to host 2025 World Expo
PARIS — The Japanese city of Osaka will host the World Expo in 2025, after beating out cities in Russia and Azerbaijan in the race to host an event expected to draw millions of visitors and showcase the local economy and culture.
Shouts of joy in Japanese erupted in the Paris auditorium when the 170 member states of the Bureau International des Expositions voted Friday in favor of Osaka's bid.
Japan's prime minister, Shinzo Abe, said the country will make an utmost effort to "achieve a magnificent expo in Osaka that would give dreams and surprises to everyone in the world." Hosting a world expo in Japan would be "a golden opportunity to promote fascinating charms of Japan to the rest of the world," Abe said.
Past world's fairs introduced such wonders as the Eiffel Tower, the Ferris Wheel and Seattle's Space Needle. Today's version is aimed at finding solutions to challenges facing humanity. Osaka proposed the theme of "Society 5.0" and how to leverage robotics and artificial intelligence for the public good.
World Expos, which are held every five years, can last up to six months and cost millions of dollars to host, but can help put a city on the global map by bringing in international visitors and attention.
Casino earnings fall in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The re-entry of two new casinos to the Atlantic City market helped lead to lower earnings in the third quarter in a market that had only recently regained its footing.
Figures released Friday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show that the nine casinos collectively saw their gross operating profits decline by 15.3 percent in July, August and September compared with the same period a year ago.
This was the first full quarter of operation for Hard Rock and the Ocean Resort casinos, and the competition took its toll on most of the other seven casinos. Only two reported an increase in profits — the Golden Nugget and Bally's.
Hard Rock made an $8.2 million profit while Ocean Resort had $1.4 million in profits.
Amazon staff in Europe hold protest
MADRID — Some of Amazon's workers in Europe are protesting against what they call unfair work conditions, in a move meant to disrupt operations on Black Friday.
Labor groups representing workers at Amazon Spain said that around 90 percent of workers at a logistics depot near Madrid joined a walkout Friday. Only two people were at the loading bay, said Douglas Harper of the CCOO trade union confederation.
Amazon challenged the unions' walkout figures, saying in a statement that most staff had turned up for work at the depot.
Unions in Britain said they would stage protests at five sites to complain about safety conditions. Amazon said the safety record at its warehouses is above the industry average.
In Germany, workers walked off the job at two Amazon distribution centers as part of a years-long push for higher pay, the ver.di union said.