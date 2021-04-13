Facebook users can now challenge posts, photos and videos; cargo ship seized over costly canal blockage

Facebook users can appeal content
LONDON — Facebook's quasi-independent Oversight Board said Tuesday that it will start letting users file appeals over posts, photos, and videos that they think the company shouldn't have allowed to stay on its platforms.
The board said it will accept cases from users who object to content filed by others and who have already exhausted Facebook's appeals process.
Until now, users could only appeal to the Oversight Board when their own content was taken down by Facebook. The company is able to refer cases on its own to the board.
Facebook set up the oversight panel last year to act as the ultimate referee on whether specific content should be allowed on its platforms, amid furious criticism about its inability to respond to a tide of misinformation, hate speech and other harmful content. The board is empowered to make binding rulings on whether posts or ads violate the company's rules.
The social media giant regularly takes down thousands of posts and accounts. Some 300,000 of those cases have been appealed to the Oversight Board since its debut, but the board is prioritizing the review of cases that have the potential to affect many users around the world.
Ship that blocked Suez Canal impounded
CAIRO — Egyptian authorities impounded a massive cargo vessel that blocked the Suez Canal last month amid a financial dispute with its owner, the canal chief and a judicial official said Tuesday.
Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie said the hulking Ever Given would not be allowed to leave the country until a compensation amount is settled on with the vessel's Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd.
"The vessel is now officially impounded," he told Egypt's state-run television late April 12. "They do not want to pay anything."
There was no immediate comment from the vessel's owner.
Rabei did not say how much money the canal authority was seeking. However, a judicial official said it demanded at least $900 million. The state-run Ahram daily also reported the $900 million figure.
That amount takes into account the salvage operation, costs of stalled traffic and lost transit fees.
Litigation could be complex, since the vessel is owned by a Japanese firm, operated by a Taiwanese shipper, and flagged in Panama.
Consumer prices post biggest gain in years
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices increased a sharp 0.6 percent in March, the biggest increase since 2012, while inflation over the past year rose a sizable 2.6 percent.
The big gain was expected to be a temporary blip and not a sign that long dormant inflation pressures were emerging.
The Labor Department reported Tuesday that the March increase in its consumer price index followed a 0.4 percent increase in February and was the biggest one-month gain since a 0.6 percent rise in August 2012.
While the 2.6 percent advance was significantly higher than the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target, the jump reflected in large part the fact that a year ago prices were actually falling as the pandemic shut down the country.
Grab to list in US via $40B merger
HONG KONG — Southeast Asia's largest ride-hailing company, Grab Holdings, said Tuesday that it plans to merge with U.S.-based Altimeter Growth Capital in a deal that would value it at nearly $40 billion in preparation for an initial public offering in the U.S.
That would make it the largest "SPAC" merger ever, more than double current record-holder United Wholesale Mortgage's $16 billion tie-up in January.
Grab's agreement to list via a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC — a shell company set up by raising money through an IPO to acquire an existing business — already has drawn more than $4 billion in private investment in public equity from a group of investors. At closing, the combined company is expected to receive about $4.5 billion in cash proceeds and will be valued at about $39.6 billion, according to a statement.
The merger will make Grab the most valuable Southeast Asian company to list shares in the U.S.
Under the deal, Altimeter's shares will be subject to a 3-year lock-up period in a show of its commitment to Grab.
"They're joining our journey for the long-run, together with an incredible day one cap table of renowned institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds," Grab CEO Anthony Tan said in a statement.
Brad Gerstner, founder and CEO of Altimeter, described Grab as one of the world's largest and fastest-growing companies.
Fed leaders: Economics has diversity issue
WASHINGTON — Top Federal Reserve policymakers underscored their concern that Black and Hispanic people are sharply underrepresented in the economics field, which lessens the perspectives that economists can bring to key policy issues.
At a webinar sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, the officials and many outside economists addressed the problem on the same day that a study from the Brookings Institution reported that the top ranks of Fed remain disproportionately white, particularly at the 12 regional Fed banks. The viral pandemic and last summer’s racial justice protests have thrown a national spotlight on longstanding racial and gender disparities within the U.S. economy.
US probing air bag failures in GM autos
DETROIT — The U.S. government's highway safety agency is investigating complaints that the air bags may not inflate in a crash on thousands of General Motors vehicles.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers nearly 750,000 Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC vehicles from the 2020 and 2021 model years. Most are full-size pickup trucks and SUVs.
The agency says in documents posted Tuesday on its website that it has 15 complaints of air bag malfunctions, including six crashes with eight reported injuries. It also has eight field reports.
It says that GM issued a service bulletin to dealers about the problem in March, but there hasn't been a recall. The bulletin says rust particles can accumulate on a driver's air bag connection terminal. That can cause the air bag malfunction light to come on, and could stop the air bags from inflating.
The probe covers Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups as well as Chevy Tahoe and Suburban SUVs. Also included are GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade SUVs, and the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans and XT4 SUVs.
Bally's buying Tropicana hotel on Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS — The Tropicana Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, a Sin City namesake, is being sold to a new entrant among Las Vegas Boulevard resort owners.
Rhode Island-based Bally's Corp. announced Tuesday it will acquire the iconic Strip property from Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. for about $308 million.
The agreement for the nearly 1,500-room hotel, casino, theater and convention property also involves a sale-and-leaseback transaction relating to Bally's Black Hawk, Colorado and Rock Island, Ill., casino properties, the company said.
"Landing a preeminent spot on the Las Vegas Strip is a key step for us," George Papanier, Bally's president and CEO, said in a statement.
Bally's Corp. does not own Bally's Las Vegas on the Strip. That 2,800-room property at Flamingo Road is owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment Inc.
Papanier noted that Las Vegas draws more than 40 million tourists a year and said owning the Tropicana will boost Bally's customer and player databases, unlock marketing opportunities and benefit Bally's online and interactive business.
Bally's also announced a deal to combine with London-based online gaming operator Gamesys Group plc.