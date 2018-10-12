Facebook says hackers hit 29M accounts
NEW YORK — Facebook says hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the security breach disclosed two weeks ago.
The exact number hadn't been known before. Originally Facebook said 50 million accounts could have been affected, but Facebook didn't know if they had been misused.
The hackers accessed name, email addresses or phone numbers from those 29 million accounts. For 14 million of those accounts, hackers got even more data, such as hometown, birthdate, the last 10 places they checked into or 15 most recent searches. One million accounts were affected but hackers didn't gain information. The social media service plans to send messages to people whose accounts were hacked.
Facebook said third-party apps and Facebook apps like WhatsApp and Instagram were unaffected by the breach.
Facebook said the FBI is investigating, but asked the company not to discuss who may be behind the attack.
Wells Fargo's profit rises to $6B
SAN FRANCISCO — Wells Fargo, still haunted by multiple scandals, reported higher earnings in the third quarter Friday but still fell short of what analysts were looking for.
Wells saw its earnings jump to $6 billion from $4.5 billion in 2017's third quarter, although last year the bank had to set aside $1 billion for legal expenses related to its mortgage practices before the financial crisis.
The bank earned $1.13 a share, less than the $1.17 expected by analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. The company's revenue was up slightly from the same period last year at $21.9 billion.
The bank has faced several investigations in recent years over practices including the opening of accounts without customers' consent, charging clients for unnecessary insurance policies, and imposing unfair fees tied to mortgage rates.
While its rivals are benefiting from rising interest rates and the Republican-passed tax law, due to the numerous scandals, Wells has been ordered by the government to halt growth until further notice.
Safety group seeks Kia, Hyundai recall
DETROIT — A nonprofit auto safety group is demanding that Hyundai and Kia recall 2.9 million cars and SUVs in the U.S. due to consumer complaints that they can catch fire.
The Center For Auto Safety says there have been more than 220 complaints to the U.S. government since 2010 about fires and another 200 complaints about melted wires as well as smoke and burning odors.
The complaints involve the 2011-2014 Kia Sorento and Optima and the Hyundai Sonata and Santa Fe. Also included is the 2010-2015 Kia Soul.
The fires are being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of a 2017 probe into Hyundai and Kia engine failures.
China's US trade surplus gets bigger
BEIJING — China's trade surplus with the United States widened to a record $34.1 billion in September as exports to the U.S. market rose by 13 percent over a year earlier despite a worsening tariff war.
Customs data on Friday showed growth in Chinese imports of U.S. goods decelerated to 9 percent over a year earlier.
Washington and Beijing have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods in a fight over American complaints about Chinese technology policy.
Overall, China's global exports rose 14.5 percent over a year earlier, up from August's 12.2 percent growth. Imports grew 14.3 percent, down from 20.9 percent.
Fla. orange harvest up after declining
LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida's orange crop is expected to increase for the first time in seven years.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that 79 million boxes of oranges are expected during the coming season, a 76 percent increase from the 45 million produced last season. That crop was ravaged by Hurricane Irma and the industry is still suffering from citrus greening, a disease that kills trees. A box of oranges is 90 pounds.
The forecast is only about a third the size of the typical Florida orange crop of the early 2000s. Almost all Florida oranges are sold to juice manufacturers.
The grapefruit crop is expected to grow 73 percent to 6.7 million boxes and the combined tangerine and tangelo crop is expected to jump 60 percent to 1.2 million boxes.