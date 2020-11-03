FAA's training plan for 737 Max scrutinized; Walmart to pull robotic shelf scanners

Pilots: Max training needs work
WASHINGTON — U.S. pilot unions say the Federal Aviation Administration should improve its proposal for training pilots how to handle a nose-down pitch of the Boeing 737 Max, which was grounded in March 2019 after two deadly crashes.
The union representing Southwest Airlines pilots said Monday that the FAA should reduce the number of steps pilots must remember and carry out in the type of emergency that occurred before both Max crashes. It said "error rates increase exponentially" with long checklists, and pilots in a simulator "found it difficult to recall the steps in order."
Pilots at American Airlines said that Max pilots should train for such an emergency every two years, not every three years as the FAA proposes.
Monday was the deadline for comments about the training proposal. The agency could publish a final rule within weeks, clearing one of the last obstacles for airlines to resume using the plane. Boeing expects FAA approval before the end of the year.
Boeing has spent two years making changes to an automated flight-control system that has been implicated in the crashes that killed 346 passengers and crew members. The system pushed the noses of planes down based on faulty sensor readings, and pilots were unable to regain control.
Families of the victims of a March 2019 crash in Ethiopia said the FAA's changes are inadequate.
Walmart retires bots that scan shelves
NEW YORK — Walmart is laying off the robots it had deployed in about 500 stores to keep tabs on what's on and not on the shelves.
The retailer said Monday it has ended its relationship with startup Bossa Nova Robotics, which builds roving robots equipped with cameras for identifying out-of-stock and misplaced products.
Walmart said in a statement it has "worked with Bossa Nova for five years and together we learned a lot about how technology can assist associates, make jobs easier and provide a better customer experience." It said it is still testing other new technologies for tracking inventory and moving goods.
The Wall Street Journal was first to report the ending partnership Monday, citing unnamed people familiar with the situation who said the retailer found human workers could get similar results. There was also some concern about how shoppers reacted to robots doing the work, according to the report.
Bossa Nova, which was founded in 2005 in Pittsburgh didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Monday.
Cruise industry gives up on 2020
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The cruise industry has jettisoned hopes of restarting operations this year.
Days after both Carnival and Norwegian extended a halt on cruises through the end of the year, the group that represents cruise lines with 95 percent of global ocean-going capacity said Tuesday that its members have agreed to extend the suspension of U.S. sailing operations for the rest of 2020.
The announcement comes just days after the U.S. government effectively lifted its no-sail order despite a global spike in coronavirus infections.
Cruise Lines International Association — which includes cruise giants Princess, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean — said that its members have voluntarily opted to maintain the current suspension of cruise operations in the U.S. through the end of the year.
Members "will use the remainder of the year to prepare for the implementation of extensive measures to address COVID-19 safety" with the guidance of public health experts and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the association said.
Carnival has said previously that it plans to resume sailings on its Charleston-based Sunshine ship on Jan. 4.
China e-finance giant's IPO is delayed
HONG KONG — The planned stock market debut of the world's biggest online finance company, Ant Financial was suspended in Shanghai and Hong Kong, disrupting a record-setting $34.5 billion initial public offering that highlighted China's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Management of the Shanghai exchange on Tuesday cited regulatory changes in Ant's industry and a possible failure to meet disclosure requirements, but it offered no details. The Hong Kong exchange followed suit several minutes later.
The suspension comes after a Monday meeting between regulators and company executives, including Ant founder Jack Ma, China's richest entrepreneur.
The market debut of Ant, spun off from Ma's e-commerce company Alibaba Group, highlighted the rebound of China, the first major economy to return to growth after the coronavirus pandemic began last December.
Ant operates Alipay, the world's biggest financial technology company and, along with Tencent's WeChat Pay, one of two dominant electronic payment systems in China.