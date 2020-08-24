Exxon, 2 others leaving blue-chip Dow index; Zoom reports partial outages as demand spikes

Apple stock split reshuffles Dow index
NEW YORK — The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average is poised for a major shakeup next week thanks to Apple'e decision to split its stock.
S&P Dow Jones Indices said Monday that three companies will be joining the 30-stock index, with Salesforce.com replacing Exxon Mobil, Amgen replacing Pfizer and Honeywell International replacing Raytheon Technologies.
The changes take effect Monday morning and will “help diversify the index by removing overlap between companies of similar scope and adding new types of businesses that better reflect the American economy,” S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement provided to CNBC.
The new additions were triggered by Apple’s announcement that it will split its stock 4-to-1, which would significantly reduce the Dow's exposure to the technology industry.
Zoom gets glitchy as schools log on
NEW YORK — Zoom experienced partial outages during the first day of school for thousands of students who are relying on the video conferencing technology to connect with educators.
The company said Monday that it began receiving reports of disruptions around 9 a.m. Eastern time. It resolved the issue around 11:30 a.m., it reported on its status page.
Technical issues occurred across the U.S., with the most reports on the East Coast, as well as in Europe, according to downdetector.com, which monitors self-reported outages.
Grade schools, high schools and universities are relying on Zoom and competing technologies like Microsoft Teams to learn remotely, and reduce the chance of infection during the pandemic.
The first day of school has rolled out throughout the country over the past several weeks, a hybrid of in-person and online classes.
Fiat Chrysler recalls diesel-fueled cars
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 132,000 vehicles worldwide to fix a problem that could cause some diesel engines to stall.
The recall covers certain 2014-2018 Ram 1500 pickups, and some 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs with 3-liter diesel engines. Also included are certain 2014-2019 Chrysler 300 sedans outside North America with the same engines.
The company says magnetic material on a crankshaft position sensor wheel can come off over time, cutting off a signal and causing the engines to stall. Fiat Chrysler says it has no reports of crashes or injuries. It says the problem only happens on a small percentage of the vehicles.
Dealers will update software so the engines keep working even if the crankshaft position signal is lost. Fiat Chrysler says in U.S. government documents posted last weekend that the recall is expected to start Oct. 2.
Virus sends NJ casinos to $112M loss
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The coronavirus outbreak sent Atlantic City's casinos plunging to a $112 million second quarter gross operating loss as the gambling houses remained closed for the entire three-month period, according to figures released Monday by state gambling regulators.
That compares with an operating profit of nearly $160 million in the second quarter of last year.
Only one of the nine casinos — the Golden Nugget — reported an operating profit for the quarter, and that was helped by the market-leading internet gambling operation. The casino made $3.1 million, down nearly 69 percent from a year earlier when it made over $10 million.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the casinos closed on March 16, and did not allow them to begin reopening until July 2. That more than covers the entire second quarter, the months of April, May and June.
The casinos offered online gambling and sports betting during the quarter, which provided them some revenue during the period their physical buildings were shuttered. The nine casinos collectively reported $121.4 million in net revenue, down nearly 85 percent from the second quarter of 2019.
Takeda sells drugs unit to Blackstone
TOKYO — Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. is selling its subsidiary in Japan focused on consumer healthcare to U.S. investment fund Blackstone Group.
The deal, announced Monday by the Japanese drugs manufacturer, is valued at $2.3 billion, although the exact sales price will be determined later, after adjustments for debt and capital of the subsidiary, Takeda Consumer Healthcare Co.
The deal will likely be completed by March 2021, according to Tokyo-based Takeda.
Takeda said it wants to focus on specialized areas, such as disorders of the digestive system, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies and the prevention and treatment of cancer, rather than the increasingly competitive consumer sector.
The subsidiary, spun off in 2017, sells drugs popular in Japan called Alinamin, a type of vitamin supplement, and Bendex, a cold remedy. Blackstone plans to develop the business and retain all the workers, Takeda said.