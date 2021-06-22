Existing homes slipped in May; tobacco giant moving its HQ out of the Big Apple

Sales of existing home fall again
WASHINGTON — Sales of previously occupied homes fell for the fourth straight month in May as soaring prices and a limited number of available properties discouraged many would-be buyers.
Existing home sales dropped 0.9 percent last month from April to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.8 million units, the National Association of Realtors said June 22. The string of sales declines comes after sharp gains last fall and through the winter, as many Americans sought more living space during the pandemic. Sales are up nearly 45 percent from last May, when purchases fell to their lowest point of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The drop in sales suggests that the hot housing market is cooling a bit, even as hiring is steady and the economy is recovering rapidly from the pandemic recession. Home sales boomed last year as many Americans sought more living space during the pandemic. That lowered the number of homes available and caused prices to spike.
That increase has likely frustrated many would-be home buyers, particularly first-time buyers, and led them to postpone a home purchase. The median sales price topped $350,000 last month, the association said, a record high.
Prices rose so quickly that by May, roughly half of all homes sold were purchased for more than their asking price, according to real estate brokerage Redfin. Two years earlier, before the pandemic, just one-quarter of sales were above the asking price.
Philip Morris to move HQ from NYC
STAMFORD, Conn. — Tobacco company Philip Morris will relocate its corporate headquarters from New York City to southwest Connecticut, bringing 200 jobs, officials said June 22.
The company said the move was facilitated by the office of Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, and the new headquarters is expected to open by next summer.
"Connecticut offers a valuable mix of technological know-how, future-forward thinking, and an open-minded approach to problem-solving," said Jacek Olczak, CEO of Philip Morris International. "We consider it an ideal location for our new U.S. head office, where we will be working to more quickly achieve our vision of a smoke-free future."
The company also has offices in Switzerland and employs more than 71,000 workers around the world.
Philip Morris, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes, has been shifting to non-combustible products that it says are not free of health risks but offer an alternative to continued smoking. It aims to be a majority smoke-free company in terms of net revenues by the end of 2025.
EU probes Google's digital ad tech
LONDON — European Union regulators have launched a fresh antitrust probe of Google, this time over whether the U.S. tech giant is stifling competition in digital advertising technology.
The European Commission said June 22 that it has opened a formal investigation into whether Google violated the bloc's competition rules by favoring its own online display advertising technology services at the expense of rival publishers, advertisers and advertising technology services.
The investigation underscores European concerns about Google's dominance in the online advertising industry and whether it's exploiting its data advantage to cement its position in the display ad market, which the EU estimates is worth $24 billion annually.
Online display ads are the banners and text that show up on websites such as newspaper home pages and are personalized based on an internet user's browsing history. Search ads, in contrast, appear alongside search engine results and are based on keywords that users are looking for.
The commission, the EU's executive arm andtop antitrust enforcer, is looking in particular at whether Google is distorting competition by restricting access by third parties to user data for ad purposes on websites and apps.
Google said competition in online ads has made them more affordable and relevant, cut fees and and expanded options for publishers and advertisers.
GameStop's hot seller is its own stock
NEW YORK — GameStop raised more than $1 billion in its latest stock sale, capitalizing on a newly arrived and fervent army of online investors.
The video game retailer has taken center stage among a handful of companies that have come to be known this year as meme stocks. The phenomenon has pitted smaller investors who snap up shares of beleaguered companies, against large, institutional investors who have shorted shares of those companies, or bet that shares in those companies will fall.
So far, it's the smaller investors that are taking home big gains, though certainly larger and more sophisticated investors have since jumped aboard for the ride.
Shares of GameStop Corp., based in Grapevine, Texas, just outside of Dallas, are up more than 1,000 percent this year. Another meme stock, the movie chain AMC Entertainment, is up 2,300 percent.
GameStop is taking full advantage its surging stock price to raise desperately needed cash. The company said June 22 that it sold 5 million shares in the at-the-market offering, or every share it said that it might put on the market.
It was the second cash haul for GameStop this year during the run-up in its stock price. In April the company said that it would sell up to 3.5 million shares in a separate offering. That offering also sold out and it raised about $551 million.
The most recent capital raise neared $1.13 billion.
Investing legends to sit for TV interview
OMAHA, Neb. — Investors will have another chance to hear from Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger when the two top Berkshire Hathaway executives sit down together for an interview next week.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, tens of thousands of people would pack an Omaha arena each spring to listen to Buffett and Munger spend hours answering questions at Berkshire's annual meeting. This year, the two men offered their wit and wisdom at an online version of the company's shareholder meeting.
An hourlong interview with Buffett and Munger will air next Tuesday on CNBC at 7 p.m. Central where they will discuss current business events, their lifelong friendship and lessons they have learned from the pandemic.
This will be the first time Buffett and Munger take questions since Berkshire announced that Greg Abel will one day succeed Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway CEO after the 90-year-old Buffett is gone.
The conglomerate that Buffett and Munger lead owns more than 90 companies, including BNSF railroad, Geico insurance and several major utilities. Berkshire also owns manufacturing, furniture, shoe, jewelry, chocolate, underwear and brick companies, and it holds major investments in Apple, Bank of America, Coca-Cola and other companies.
Work on $899M LAX project starts
LOS ANGELES — A groundbreaking ceremony has marked the start of construction of an $898.6 million station that will directly connect Los Angeles International Airport to the region’s light rail and bus transportation systems.
Officials say the station will solve a decades-old problem. The Airport Metro Connector will connect with an automated people mover train being built to carry passengers to and from the LAX terminals. Officials described the start of construction as a pivotal milestone. The station will have platforms to access Metro light rail trains, a bus plaza, a drop-off zone for travelers, a bicycle hub and commercial space.