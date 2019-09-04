Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with thunderstorms. Some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially overnight. Low near 75F. Winds ENE at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with thunderstorms. Some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially overnight. Low near 75F. Winds ENE at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.