Ex-Nissan exec skips bail, flees Japan
TOKYO — Ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn skipped bail while awaiting trial in Japan on allegations of financial misconduct, confounding authorities by showing up in Lebanon, where he announced Tuesday that he had fled to avoid "injustice and political persecution."
Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origin and holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian passports, disclosed his location in a statement but did not describe how he left Japan, where he had been under surveillance. He promised to talk to reporters next week.
"I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan's legal obligations under international law and treaties it is bound to uphold," the statement said.
Speaking anonymously, prosecutors in Japan told Japanese media they did not know how Ghosn got out. His lawyer also denied knowledge of the escape. Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon, which said Ghosn had entered the country legally and there was no reason to take any action against him.
Ghosn is former top exective for South Carolina-based tiremaker Michelin North America.
Oct. home prices rise, pick up
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose faster in October than the previous month as many would-be buyers competed for a limited supply of available properties.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 2.2 percent in October from a year ago, up from a 2.1 percent annual gain in September.
The Tuesday report suggests home prices are rising again after the pace of gains hit a seven-year low in July. The Federal Reserve's three cuts to short-term interest rates in 2019 have accelerated sales of new and existing homes. The sales pickup may now be pushing up prices more quickly.
Uber, Postmates sue over gig law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ride-share company Uber and on-demand meal delivery service Postmates sued Monday to block a broad new California law aimed at giving wage and benefit protections to people who work as independent contractors in the so-called gig economy.
The lawsuit filed in U.S. court in Los Angeles argues that the law set to take effect Wednesday violates federal and state constitutional guarantees of equal protection and due process.
Uber said it will try to link the lawsuit to another legal challenge filed in mid-December by associations representing freelance writers and photographers.
The California Trucking Association filed the first challenge to the law in November on behalf of independent truckers.
The law creates the nation's strictest test by which workers must be considered employees and it could set a precedent for other states.
The latest challenge includes two independent workers who wrote about their concerns with the new law.
Consumer confidence slips in Dec.
BALTIMORE — U.S. consumer confidence slipped ever so slightly in December, as expectations fell about economic growth over the next six months.
The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index edged down to 126.5 from November's reading of 126.8. Americans felt largely confident about business conditions this month amid the holiday shopping season, yet their confidence wavered somewhat regarding job availability and income growth for the first half of 2020.
The reading of consumer sentiment points to continued economic expansion, but not much of an improvement given the 3.5 percent unemployment rate that is near historic lows.
"While the economy hasn't shown signs of further weakening, there is little to suggest that growth, and in particular consumer spending, will gain momentum in early 2020," said Conference Board economist Lynn Franco said.
China's factories steady in Dec.
BEIJING — Factory activity held steady in December in the latest sign that China's economy may be recovering from a protracted slowdown.
An official survey of manufacturers released Tuesday showed factory activity held steady in December, with the official purchasing managers index at 50.2 on a scale where 50 marks the break between expansion and contraction.
December's reading matched November's, which ended six previous months of contraction.
The National Statistics Bureau said Tuesday that new orders were at 51.2, down slightly from the month before. Out of 21 industries surveyed, 15 showed activity picking up, including food and beverages, textiles and apparel making, auto manufacturing, medical-related production and appliances.
China's economy has been slowing due to both domestic and global factors, including a trade war with the U.S.
Germany nuke plant is closed
BERLIN — Germany is shutting down one of its seven remaining nuclear power plants as part of a planned phase-out of atomic energy production by the end of 2022.
Utility company EnBW has said it would take the Philippsburg Nuclear Power Plant off the grid Tuesday, when its license to operate expires.
Under Germany's "energy transition" plan, the country aims to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy sources over the coming decades. The government agreed earlier this year to stop producing electricity from coal-fired plants by 2038 at the latest.
Proponents of nuclear power argue that shutting down the remaining reactors will endanger Germany's energy security, making it more reliant on greenhouse gas-producing coal and gas and on electricity imported from neighboring countries that still have atomic plants.