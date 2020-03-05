Ex-auto workers union president is charged; oil giant Exxon reins in production as prices tumble

Ex-UAW leader charged with corruption
DETROIT — Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged the former president of the United Auto Workers with corruption, alleging he conspired with others at the union to embezzle more than $1 million.
Gary Jones, who quit his post in November, has been under scrutiny for months. Agents conducted a public search of his suburban Detroit home last summer. Key allies also have pleaded guilty as part of the government's sweeping corruption probe.
Jones was charged with conspiracy in a document titled a criminal "information," which signals that a guilty plea is likely.
Ten union officials and an official's spouse have pleaded guilty since 2017. The investigation began with the discovery that Fiat-Chrysler money from a Fiat Chrysler-UAW job training center was stolen. It then stretched to embezzlement of union funds.
On Monday, Edward "Nick" Robinson became the latest person to plead guilty. He was based at the UAW's Region 5 near St. Louis, an office that Jones led before becoming UAW president in 2018.
Exxon cuts rig work as oil prices skid
NEW YORK — ExxonMobil said Thursday it plans to reduce the number of rigs operating in an oil-rich region in the Southwest by 20 percent and may cut planned capital expenditures as the spreading coronavirus saps energy demand.
The price of a barrel of oil has fallen more than 25 percent since the start of the year, and 8 percent in the last month, with energy demand expected to shrink as the outbreak drags on the global economy.
Oil prices were already under pressure due to signs of a slowing economy in the U.S. and abroad. Energy demand dropped dramatically as flights to and from China were halted and factories slowed production.
Exxon will reduce the number of rigs in the Permian basin, a region that stretches across the border of New Mexico and Texas.
"We all know today, oversupply, driven by industry investments in some of these growth markets, have exceeded demand, and we've got a very challenging short-term margin environment which is now being compounded by the growing economic impact of the coronavirus that we're seeing around the world," CEO Darren Woods said Thursday.
Exxon expects to produce 360,000 of oil per day in the Permian Basin this year, down from its previous estimate of 380,000 barrels per day.
Gap taps Old Navy exec as its CEO
NEW YORK — Gap Inc. on Thursday named an executive at its Old Navy brand as its new CEO in the hopes that she can turn the struggling company around.
Sonia Syngal, who has overseen the Old Navy brand since 2016, will start as CEO of Gap later this month. The clothing company has been looking for a permanent chief after Art Peck left the top job in November.
Old Navy has been a bright spot for Gap Inc., and the company had planned to spin it off into a separate company. But those plans were scrapped earlier this year due to high costs.
Syngal, who has worked at the company for about 16 years, will also join the Gap's board of directors.
Productivity rises at 1.2% rate in 4Q
WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity rebounded in the final three months of last year but by a smaller amount than initially reported, while labor costs increased at a slower pace than first thought.
The Labor Department said Thursday that productivity grew at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.2 percent in the fourth quarter. That was down slightly from an initial estimate of a 1.4% gain but still an improvement over a productivity decline of 0.3 percent in the third quarter.
Labor costs were up at a rate of 0.9 percent in the fourth quarter, lower than the 1.4 percent gain reported a month ago, but an acceleration from a tiny 0.2 percent increase in the third quarter.
For all of 2019, productivity was up 1.9 percent, the best annual showing in nearly a decade, since a 3.4 percent gain in 2010.
FDIC offers early retirement deals
WASHINGTON — The federal agency that oversees the financial condition of U.S. banks says it will offer voluntary early retirement to about 20 percent of its 5,800 employees.
The retirements at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. are intended to create a more highly skilled workforce by attracting employees with a new set of skills.
The FDIC announced the retirement offers Thursday, saying the goal isn't to reduce its budget or the total size of the workforce. About 42 percent of the agency's current workforce is eligible for retirement within five years, the FDIC says. In addition, the FDIC plans to close a handful of field offices. The agency says no staff involved in examining banks will be affected.
Virus outbreak claims UK airline Flybe
LONDON — The struggling British airline Flybe collapsed Thursday amid drops in demand caused by the new coronavirus, leaving passengers stranded and threatening the viability of regional airports across the country.
Flybe's fall highlights the damage that the virus outbreak has had on the airline industry, which has cut back on flights around the world as people avoid flying out of precaution.
The British regional airline narrowly avoided bankruptcy in January but had continued to lose money. Unions and opposition politicians attacked both the airline's owners and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government for failing to act to save it.
"We're all a bit gutted — Flybe is a household name, we've been flying with them for 40 years and we really tried to do everything we could back at the turn of the year,'' Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News. Shapps said that for "an already weak company,'' the virus made survival impossible.
The U.K. Civil Aviation Authority urged customers to make "their own alternative travel arrangements.