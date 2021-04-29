College of Charleston 250 Anniversary Celebration

The Post and Courier and the College of Charleston celebrates 250 years of the past, present, and future of the College of Charleston. This momentous occasion is filled with remarkable interviews with Dr. John Tisdale (class of ‘86) and Professor Emeritus, Dr. Bernard Powers.
Dr. Tisdale and The Post and Courier’s Health and Science editor, Lauren Sausser, talk about his breakthrough work with sickle cell disease and how the College of Charleston shaped his career. Dr. Powers and columnist for The Post and Courier, Brian Hicks, discuss the history of CofC, how slavery was intertwined in that history, and what the college is doing to now recognize the injustices and push forward for a diverse future.
We also showcase performances by CofC's very own student body performing groups and take many walks through the history filled with rich traditions.
