Today
Southern Style Now
What: The Southern Style Now design festival and showhouse is a celebration of Southern design, sponsored by Traditional Home magazine, will feature keynote speakers and panel discussion, exhibitions, antique tours, architectural tours, book signings, lunches and more. The festival is open to the public, as well as to design industry professionals.
When: Nov. 1-4
Where: Showhouse: 36 Hasell St., downtown
Price: See website for pricing and event details
More Info: southernstylenow.com
Lecture & Signing
What: A lecture and book signing with author, historic preservationist and Lowcountry architectural historian Max L. Hill III for his new book “The Huguenot Church in Charleston.”
When: 1 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 general admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Book Talk
What: Itinerant Literate will host Author Elly Lonon for a book signing and conversation with Mount Pleasant Town Council member G.M. Whitley in celebration of Lonon’s new graphic novel and political satire “Amongst the Liberal Elite: The Road Trip Exploring Societal Inequities Solidified by Trump.”
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Friday
Village Concert Series
What: The Village Concert Series opens its season with an evening of jazz, featuring guest pianist Chantale Gagne with Jeremy Wolf, Asa Holgate and Alva Anderson.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben St.
More Info: 843-884-4612
Saturday
Pop-Up Shop
What: Besida African print pop-up shop features a wide range of Africa-inspired women’s wear.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Soul2Sole Boutique, 1111 McKnight Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 678-315-4559, bit.ly/2SihesV
Sunday
Country Store
What: The Women's Club will host this Country Store & More event, featuring baked goods, crafts, plants, a serendipity shop, silent auction and more.
When: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: St. Benedict Catholic Church, 950 Darrell Creek Trail, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-216-0039
Shopping Extravaganza
What: Holiday Shopping Extravaganza featuring more than 40 makers and local businesses, food trucks and live entertainment. Attendees are asked to donate a nonperishable food item for the Gregg Middle School Food Pantry.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: The Ponds Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
More Info: https://bit.ly/2StafNJ
Fall Garden Tour
What: Charleston Horticultural Society’s annual Fall Garden Tour focusing on private and iconic gardens located West of the Ashley.
When: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Charleston Horticult, 46 Windemere Blvd., Charleston
Price: $30-$35
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org
Marina Fest
What: Isle of Palms’ Marina Fest featuring water activities, corn hole, raffles, door prizes and live music by Haley Mae Campbell and the Lauren Hall Band.
When: 1-6 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Isle of Palms Marina, 41st Ave., Isle of Palms
Price: $20
More Info: https://bit.ly/2Dbl5n9
Fall Fundraiser
What: Family-friendly fall festival and fundraiser featuring bike related-activities and booths as well as interactive and educational carnival games.
When: 2-6 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Ext., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-410-1315, bit.ly/2yBE4nc
Tuesday
Chamber Music
What: Chamber Music Charleston opens the 2018-19 Ovation Concert Series with a program of music for piano and winds with Andy Armstrong, Regina Helcher Yost, Zac Hammond, Charles Messersmith, Regina Helcher Yost, Sandra Nikolajevs and Debra Sherrill Ward, performing Mozart, Gershwin and Strauss.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$50
More Info: 843-763-4941, https://bit.ly/2yA5No4
Wednesday
Cookbook Author
What: Special dinner and discussion with cookbook author Anissa Helou about her extensive expertise in the cuisines of the Mediterranean, Middle East and North Africa.
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Butcher & Bee, 1085 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Call for details
More Info: 843-619-0202, bit.ly/2qfLMie
Speaker Series
What: The Daniel Island Community Speakers Series will host local businessman and philanthropist Ben Navarro as he talks about The Meeting Street Academy he founded in 2008.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Daniel Island Club, 600 Island Park Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2AviHFn
Three Rabbi Panel
What: Join College of Charleston’s Jewish Studies program for its annual three rabbi panel featuring a roundtable discussion with rabbis of different branches of the Jewish faith about the nature of prayer and its role in the community.
When: 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Fourth Floor Ballroom, Stern Student Center, 71 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu