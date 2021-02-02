Kids Club: Science Lab Fun from The Post and Courier on Vimeo.
Get your lab coats ready!
For our third installment of Lowcountry Parent's 'Kids Club' virtual series, we've teamed up withThe Children's Museum of the Lowcountry to provide engaging content for you and your children!
This isn't your regular old 'Mento-in-a-coke-can' type of experiment. Join us as we learn, create, and explore the possibilities of at-home science, and the wonders of the world around us!
We will be reading the book Bartholomew and the Oobleck.
We will read the story and then we will make our own Oobleck!
Participants will need:
- Mixing Bowl
- Cornstarch
- Water
- Measuring Cup
- Spoon for stirring
- Small toy car or something that rolls