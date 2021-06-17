Inside Business LIVE: The Hospitality Labor Shortage

Inside Business LIVE is back in person to discuss the impact of COVID on the hospitality industry. Join Post and Courier reporters Hannah Ratskin and Emily Williams as they discuss the hospitality labor shortage. Panelists include...
- Dan Blumenstock, Director of Hotel Operations at Lowcountry Hotels
- Tina Heath-Schuttenberg, Owner Gui Wei LLC. Parent Company of Kwei Fei & Micho CHS
- Daniel Guttentag, Assistant Professor of the College of Charleston, Director of the Office of Tourism Analysis
- Stacey Fraunfelter, Business Development Manager, Spherion Charleston
You can learn more about our Inside Business LIVE Series at https://www.postandcourier.com/events/insidebizlive/.