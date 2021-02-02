Inside Business LIVE: Rising Sea Waters in Charleston

This Inside Business LIVE panel discussion will address the cost to business – now and in the future, what businesses are doing now or should be doing, what regulations could be on the horizon, and the economic impact in a fast-growing coastal city like Charleston.
Join Post and Courier reporters Chloe Johnson and Warren Wise as they go in depth about what the Lowcountry could look like in the next 30 years due to the rising sea waters. The panelists for this event include Josh Dix, Dr. Norman Levine, Erin Stevens, and Christine Von Kolnitz. Panelists cover topics ranging from economic and environmental impact, to awareness and education, to what is being put in place now to better help our community in the future.
