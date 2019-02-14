Friday, February 15
9 a.m.: DockDogs registration opens • Brittlebank Park
10 a.m.: All exhibits open
10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.: DockDogs competitions • Brittlebank Park
11 a.m.: Busch Wildlife Sanctuary Show • Gaillard Center
11 a.m.: Birds of Prey Flight demos • Marion Square
10:30 a.m.: Sheep and duck herding demo • Brittlebank Park
11 a.m.: Chef Demo: SCDA Commissioner Hugh Weathers and author Patricia Moore-Pastides, with Chris Maher of Burden Creek Dairy • Marion Square
11:30 p.m.: Cast net demo with Charleston Angler • Brittlebank Park
Noon: Chef Demo: Chef BJ Dennis with Joseph Fields of Fields Farm and Germaine Jenkins of Fresh Future Farm • Marion Square
Noon: Lunchtime lecture series • Gibbes Museum
12:30 p.m.: Retriever demos • Brittlebank Park
1 p.m.: The Orianne Society: Reptile Ecology and Conservation • Marion Square
1 p.m.: Chef Demo: Chef Randy Williams of the Culinary Institute of Charleston and Eric McClam of City Roots Farm Mushrooms • Marion Square
1 p.m.: Lunchtime lecture series • Gibbes Museum
1:30 p.m.: Fly fishing demo with Charleston Angler • Brittlebank Park
2 p.m.: Chef Demo: Chef Rodney Scott of Rodney Scott’s BBQ • Marion Square
2:30 p.m.: Sheep and duck herding demo • Brittlebank Park
3 p.m.: QDMA Lecture Series: Hank Forester | Field to Fork – Learn to Hunt • Brittlebank Park
3-5 p.m.: Copley Fine Art Auction winter sale preview • Marriott Hotel
3 p.m.: Jeff Corwin • Gaillard Center
3 p.m.: Quick Draw/Speed Sculpt and Auction • Charleston Place
3 p.m.: Birds of Prey Flight demos • Marion Square
3 p.m.: Chef Demo: Chef Cynthia Wong of Life Raft Treats and Patrick Myers of Lowcountry Creamery • Marion Square
3:30 p.m.: Search and rescue dog demo with STARR • Brittlebank Park
4 p.m.: Chef Demo: Chef Jason Stanhope of FIG and farmer Greg Johnsman of Geechie Boy Milling Co. • Marion Square
4 p.m.: Litter Trashes Everyone Puppet Show • Marion Square
4:30 p.m.: Retriever demos • Brittlebank Park
6 p.m.: Exhibits close
Saturday, February 16
8:30-10 a.m.: Copley Fine Art Auction winter sale preview • Marriott Hotel
9 a.m.: DockDogs registration opens • Brittlebank Park
10 a.m. All exhibits open
10 a.m.: Copley Fine Art Auction Winter Sale • Marriott Hotel
10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.: DockDogs Competitions • Brittlebank Park
10:30 a.m.: Birds of Prey Flight Demos • Marion Square
10:30 a.m.: Litter Trashes Everyone Puppet Show • Marion Square
10:30 a.m.: Sheep and duck herding demo • Brittlebank Park
11 a.m.: Chef Demo: Chef Brandon Velie of Juniper and Brittney Miller of Manchester Farms Quail • Marion Square
11:30 a.m.: Saltwater Inshore Fishing Demo with Charleston Angler • Brittlebank Park
Noon: Chef Demo: Pastry Chef Katy Keefe and Chef Jim Stein of McCrady’s Restaurant • Marion Square
Noon: QDMA Lecture Series: Hank Forester | Field to Fork – Learn to Hunt • Brittlebank Park
Noon: Lunchtime lecture series • Gibbes Museum
12:30 p.m.: Retriever demos • Brittlebank Park
1 p.m.: Jeff Corwin • Gaillard Center
1 p.m.: Chef Demo: Chef Robert Stehling of Hominy Grill and Carson Stehling • Marion Square
1 p.m.: Litter Trashes Everyone Puppet Show • Marion Square
1 p.m.: Lunchtime Lecture Series • Gibbes Museum
1:30 p.m.: Birds of Prey Flight Demos • Marion Square
1:30 p.m.: Saltwater Offshore Fishing Demo with Charleston Angler • Brittlebank Park
2 p.m.: Live Action Auction with YETI and Artists Ryan Kirby and Chad Poppleton • Charleston Place
2 p.m.: Chef Demo: Chef Tonya Mitchell of College of Charleston with Mark Marhefka of Abundant Seafood • Marion Square
2 p.m.: QDMA Lecture Series: Joe Hamilton, QDMA Founder | Deer Identification & Aging • Brittlebank Park
2:30 p.m.: Sheep and duck herding demo • Brittlebank Park
3 p.m.: The Orianne Society: Reptile Ecology and Conservation • Marion Square
3 p.m.: Chef Demo • The Lee Bros. and Friends • Marion Square
3:30 p.m.: Busch Wildlife Sanctuary Show • Gaillard Center
3:30 p.m.: Search and Rescue Dog Demo with STARR • Brittlebank Park
4 p.m.: Chef Demo: Chefs Corrie and Shuai Wang of Short Grain and Jackrabbit Filly with Caitlyn Meyer of Charleston Oyster Farm • Marion Square
4 p.m.: Litter Trashes Everyone Puppet Show • Marion Square
4 p.m.: QDMA Lecture Series: Todd Walker | Feral Swine Control Methods • Brittlebank Park
4:30 p.m.: Retriever Demos • Brittlebank Park
6 p.m.: Exhibits close
Sunday, February 17
9 a.m.: DockDogs registration opens • Brittlebank Park
10 a.m.: All exhibits open
10 a.m.-4 p.m.: DockDogs competitions • Brittlebank Park
10:30 a.m.: Retriever demos • Brittlebank Park
11 a.m.: Busch Wildlife Sanctuary Show • Gaillard Center
11 a.m.: Chef Demo: Chef Sarah McClure of Southside Smokehouse with Farmer Nat Bradford of Bradford Watermelon Co. • Marion Square
11:30 a.m.: Fly Fishing demo with Charleston Angler • Brittlebank Park
Noon: Chef Demo: Chef Scott Stefanelli of the Culinary Institute of Charleston with Teresa Smithmyer of Bulls Bay Saltworks • Marion Square
12:30 p.m.: Sheep and duck herding demo • Brittlebank Park
1 p.m.: Birds of Prey flight demos • Marion Square
1 p.m.: Chef Demo: Chef Brandon Carter of FARM Bluffton with Farmer Josh Johnson of Old Tyme Bean Company • Marion Square
1 p.m.: QDMA Lecture Series: Joe Leonard | Coyote Management • Brittlebank Park
1:30 p.m.: Search and rescue dog demo with STARR • Brittlebank Park
2 p.m.: Chef Demo: Chef Angie Bellinger of Workmen’s Cafe with the Lee Bros. • Marion Square
2:30 p.m.: Retriever Demos • Brittlebank Park
3 p.m.: Orianne Society: Reptile Ecology and Conservation • Marion Square
3 p.m.: Chef Demo: Chef Jessica Shillato of Spotted Salamander with farmer David Anderson of Black Pearl Farm • Marion Square
4 p.m.: DockDogs finals • Brittlebank Park
5 p.m. Exhibits close