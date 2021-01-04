European carmakers combine to form Stellantis; Amazon, Berkshire and JPMorgan health venture is ceasing operations

Merger creates world's 4th biggest carmaker
MILAN — Shareholders of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot voted Monday to merge and create the world's fourth-largest auto company which, its architects hope, can more readily take on an enormous technological shift in the industry.
The only hurdle left to closing the deal is listing shares of the new company, to be called Stellantis. The companies expect it to be finalized Jan. 16, with shares in the combined company trading on Jan. 18 in Milan and Paris and Jan. 19 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The new company will have the capacity to produce 8.7 million cars a year, behind Volkswagen, Toyota and Renault-Nissan.
The marriage of the rivals is built on the promise of cost savings in the capital-hungry industry during a technological shift to electrified powertrains and autonomous driving. But what remains to be seen is if it will be able to preserve jobs and heritage brands in a global market still suffering from the pandemic.
The combined company will put together French mass-market carmakers Peugeot and Citroen, top-selling Jeep, and Italian luxury and sports brands Maserati and Alfa Romeo — pooling brands with histories spanning from 75 to 120 years with strong emotional pull in their home markets.
Titans end bid to tackle health costs
INDIANAPOLIS — A health care venture conceived by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan to attack soaring costs is dissolving.
Haven, which was formed in 2018 by the three U.S. corporate giants, will end operations by the end of February, a company spokeswoman said Monday. She gave no reason for the end of the venture.
The independent company was created to focus on improving the care delivered to employees of those businesses while doing a better job of managing the expense. The companies then picked a high-profile CEO, Harvard professor and surgeon Dr. Atul Gawande, to lead the venture.
In 2019, the company picked a name for itself, but it had been largely silent since then.
Gawande departed last May. Haven's remaining employees will be absorbed by the three companies involved in its creation.
A Haven spokeswoman said the company started a new design for health care benefits that eliminated patient out-of-pocket payments like deductibles and co insurance and encouraged access to primary care. She said the company also identified areas for cutting drug costs.
Health care costs have vastly outpaced wages and inflation, stressing families and employers for years. Benefits experts had expected any solutions developed by Haven to become widely adopted beyond the three companies that created the venture.
Slack kicks off 2021 with a global outage
NEW YORK — Slack, the messaging service used by millions of people for work and school, suffered a global outage on Monday, the first day back for most people returning from the New Year's holiday.
It's the latest tech glitch to show how disruptive technical difficulties can be when millions of people are depending on just a few services to work and go to school from home during the pandemic. The company stopped releasing its daily user count after topping 12 million last year.
"Our team is currently investigating and we're sorry for any troubles this may be causing," Slack said in a prepared statement.
The outage began around 10 a.m. Eastern time and disrupted service in the U.S., Germany, India, the U.K., Japan and elsewhere. At 12:30 p.m., service was still sporadic and Slack said the outage was ongoing, but that some users may begin to see improvement. Most issues were resolved by 3 p.m.
The outage comes about a month after Salesforce.com said it would acquire Slack for $27.7 billion. The companies hope to be better able to compete against Microsoft, which is a threat to both of them.
Tesla sales up 36%; short of delivery goal
NEW YORK — Tesla's annual sales rose 36 percent, but the electric car company came short of its annual goal to deliver 500,000 vehicles.
The company said this past weekend that it delivered 499,500 for the year, including 180,570 SUVs and sedans for the October through December period.
CEO Elon Musk set a goal of delivering 500,000 vehicles in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit, and Tesla stuck to that goal even though the virus forced its only U.S. assembly plant to close for several weeks in the spring.
In the first nine months of the year, Tesla reported that it delivered just over 318,000 vehicles worldwide, including a record 139,300 in the third quarter. To reach a half million, Tesla would have had to shatter the record and deliver 181,650 vehicles from October through December.
Musk sent an email to employees in December urging them to increase production for the rest of the quarter as much as possible, writing that Tesla has a "high-class problem" of demand being above what its factories can produce. But later the company told workers at the Fremont, California, plant that the Model S and X production lines would be shut down from Dec. 24 until Jan. 11, meaning most of the demand was for the Model 3 small car and Model Y small SUV.
Construction spending up 0.9% in Nov.
WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects increased 0.9 percent in November as strength in home building offset weakness in other parts of the construction industry.
The November gain followed a bigger 1.6 percent rise in October and left construction spending up 4.4 percent through the first 11 months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Commerce Department.
For November, spending on residential construction rose 2.7 percent with single-family construction surging 5.1 percent while apartment construction was flat, according to the new data released Monday. Record low mortgage rates have spurred strong demand for housing even as a global pandemic resulted in widespread lock downs for other parts of the economy.
"Overall, the trend in residential remains firm, particularly single-family construction, reflecting tight inventories of new and existing homes," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.
While housing activity, fueled by low supplies of available homes, is 16.1 percent higher than it did a year ago, spending on private nonresidential projects is 9.5 percent below the levels of a year ago, with hotel and motel construction is down 26.5 percent from the level in November 2019 and office construction down 6.6 percent.
Google workers form new labor union
SAN FRANCISCO — A group of Google engineers and other workers announced Monday they have formed a union, creating a rare foothold for the labor movement in the tech industry.
About 225 employees at Google and its parent company Alphabet are the first dues-paying members of the Alphabet Workers Union. They represent a fraction of Alphabet's workforce, far short of the threshold needed to get formal recognition as a collective bargaining group in the U.S.
But the new union, which will be affiliated with the larger Communication Workers of America, says it will serve as a "structure that ensures Google workers can actively push for real changes at the company." Its members say they want more of a voice not just on wages, benefits and protections against discrimination and harassment but also broader ethical questions about how Google pursues its business ventures.
Google, which has a large data center near Moncks Corner in Berkeley County, said Monday that it's tried to create a supportive and rewarding workplace but suggested it won't be negotiating directly with the union.
Ford replaces its US sales, marketing chief
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is replacing its longtime U.S. sales and marketing chief.
The company said Monday that Mark LaNeve is leaving the position to pursue the next chapter of his professional life.
He'll be replaced as vice president of sales in the U.S. and Canada by 25-year company veteran Andrew Frick, who now is director of U.S. sales.
The 61-year-old LaNeve was a former marketing chief at General Motors and was behind the popular "mayhem" television ads when he worked in marketing at Allstate Insurance. He was hired by Ford in 2015.
Ford sales were down 17.5 percent through October due largely to springtime factory shutdowns forced by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The company said LaNeve increased market share during his tenure, leaving a strong foundation.
Brookfield to take real estate unit private
NEW YORK — Brookfield Asset Management is paying $5.9 billion to buy the remaining units of its real estate division that it doesn't already own and take it private.
Brookfield Property Partners unitholders can choose cash or shares.
Brookfield Asset, which is based in Canada, has approximately $575 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit.
Amazon CEO tops list of biggest donations
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The world's richest person made the single-largest charitable contribution in 2020, according to The Chronicle of Philanthropy's annual list of top donations, a $10 billion gift that is intended to help fight climate change.
Amazon's founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, whose "real-time" worth Forbes magazine estimates at roughly $188 billion, used the contribution to launch his Bezos Earth Fund.
Setting aside Bezos' gift, though, the sum total of the top 10 donations last year — $2.6 billion — was the lowest since 2011, even as many billionaires vastly increased their wealth in the stock market rally last year.
Phil Knight, who with his wife Penny made the second- and third-largest donations last year according to the Chronicle, increased his wealth by about 77 percent over the same March-to-December period. Knight and his wife gave more than $900 million to the Knight Foundation and $300 million to the University of Oregon.