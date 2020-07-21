Europe unveils massive spending plan to fight recession; Walmart workers can spend Thanksgiving at home this year

EU to fund $855B recovery plan
FRANKFURT, Germany — European leaders took a historic step toward sharing financial burdens among the EU's 27 countries by agreeing to borrow and spend together to pull the economy out of the deep recession caused by the virus outbreak.
Pushed by Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron, leaders agreed to borrow jointly by selling bonds, using the European Union's collective strong credit rating that keeps interest costs low. The money will fill an $855 billion recovery fund to be used to boost the hoped for economic rebound next year through 2023 and restore the growth and jobs lost in this year's plunge.
Two decisions - shared borrowing, and simply handing out over half the money as grants - broke through longstanding opposition from some of the financially stronger countries to exposing their finances and taxpayers to troubles in southern Europe, where bureaucracy and red tape continue to slow growth. Germany, which had long resisted shared borrowing, played a decisive role by changing its approach in the face of the crisis as Merkel pressed for a deal.
The EU's executive commission predicts the bloc's economy will shrink by 8.7 percent this year and rebound by 6.1 percent next year. The goal of the spending is to support that upswing.
Walmart won't open stores on Thanksgiving
NEW YORK — Walmart Inc. said that it will be closing its namesake stores and Sam's Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.
The move, announced Tuesday, marks the first major indication of how COVID will affect Black Friday store shopping, which for almost a decade kicked off with big crowds on the turkey feast and expanded into Friday. However, given safety concerns, stores are rethinking their plans for the kickoff.
Given Walmart's clout as the nation's largest retailer, other major retailers could follow its lead. Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said earlier this month that the department store will be pivoting its Black Friday business more toward online and will likely be going "full force" with holiday marketing right after Halloween. It also will be staggering events to reduce customer traffic in the stores.
Walmart also said Tuesday that it will be giving out another round of bonuses for workers on the front lines of the coronavirus. The company said that it will be doling out $300 for full-time hourly workers and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary workers. Drivers, managers and assistant managers in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers and health and wellness will also receive a bonus. It will add up to approximately $428 million, Walmart said.
The bonuses will be included in Aug. 20 paychecks for eligible workers employed as of July 31.
"Our associates have been working at an incredible pace, they've solved problems, and they've set an amazing example for others," said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., in a corporate blog post. "To further appreciate their incredible work, we are pleased to share another special cash bonus this summer."
Walmart and others have been under increasing pressure by labor-backed groups to extend bonus pay for front line workers as surges in new cases have spiked in many states.
United posts $1.6B loss in virus-scarred 2Q
DALLAS — United Airlines said Tuesday that it lost $1.63 billion in the second quarter as revenue plunged 87 percent, and it will operate at barely over one-third of capacity through September as the coronavirus throttles air travel.
The Chicago-based carrier burned through $40 million a day from April through June but said it will trim losses to $25 million a day in the third quarter by slashing costs.
CEO Scott Kirby said United cut its cash-burn rate below its closest rivals by shrinking its schedule to meet lower demand and cutting costs across the company. He said the moves "positioned United to both survive the COVID crisis and capitalize on consumer demand when it sustainably returns."
Investors will have to wait for United to provide more details about the quarter and the future outlook on Wednesday, when executives hold a call with analysts.
United, which started the year with 96,000 employees, said 6,000 have volunteered to take severance packages and leave. Last week, the airline warned 36,000 employees that they could be furloughed in October, although executives said they expect the final job-loss number to be smaller.
Coke 2Q revenue plunges by 28%
NEW YORK — Coca-Cola's revenue plunged 28 percent to $7.2 billion in the second quarter, though sales had begun to improve last month as lockdowns eased globally.
Coke reported net income of $1.8 billion for the April-June period, down 32 percent from the same period a year ago.
Surging infections across the U.S. Sunbelt have forced businesses to close again and potentially delayed a return to activities that fuel half of Coca-Cola's sales. Those sales come from stadiums, movie theaters and other places where people gather in large numbers.
There were signs of improvement from earlier this year, at least last month. Case volume declines were more than cut in half in June to 10 percent in June. In China, case volumes actually rose for the quarter.
Coke said sales of water and sports drinks dropped 24 percent while coffee and tea sales plunged 31 percent as the company temporarily closed its Costa coffee stores in Europe. Soft drink sales fared better, falling 12 percent globally. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar sales fell just 4 percent.
LinkedIn is cutting nearly 1,000 jobs
NEW YORK — LinkedIn is laying off nearly 1,000 employees, or about 6 percent of its global workforce globally, with unemployment in the U.S. above 13 percent and national economies from Europe and Asia, to the Americas, shrinking due to the pandemic.
CEO Ryan Roslansky said that the cuts will hit global sales and hiring sections of the company. He said no further layoffs are planned.
The company is owned by Microsoft Corp.
CEO of Coach's parent resigns
NEW YORK — The parent company of the Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman and Coach fashion brands said Tuesday that its chairman and CEO Jide Zeitlin has resigned from the company and board for personal reasons, effective immediately.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the board of directors of Tapestry Inc. was investigating Zeitlin for alleged misconduct. A representative for Tapestry was not available for comment.
Zeitlin, who had been chairman since November 2014 of Tapestry Inc. took over as CEO in September 2019. He was among only four Black CEOs of Fortune 500 companies.
Joanne Crevoiserat, chief financial officer, has been appointed interim CEO while the company searches for a successor. The company said it will look at both internal and external candidates.
Todd Kahn, president and chief administrative officer and company secretary, will serve as interim chief executive officer and brand president of Coach. Andrea Shaw Resnick, global head of investor relations, has been named interim chief financial officer.
Airlines seek to restore overseas travel
FRANKFURT, Germany — Major airlines are urging the U.S. and the European Union to quickly restore transatlantic air travel by deploying a joint COVID-19 testing program.
The CEOs of United, American Airlines, IAG and Lufthansa Group wrote Tuesday that "given the unquestioned importance of transatlantic air travel to the global economy as well as to the economic recovery of our businesses, we believe it is critical to find a way to reopen air services between the U.S. and Europe."
They said that a testing program for the transatlantic market "could be an excellent opportunity for government and industry to work together" and "safely restore passenger travel between the U.S. and Europe."
The letter was addressed "with urgency" to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and to Ylva Johansson, the European commissioner for home affairs.
The signers were Scott Kirby for United, Carsten Spohr for Lufthansa, Doug Parker for American, and Willie Walsh at IAG, which owns British Airways and Iberia.
eBay sells classified ads unit for $9.2B
LONDON (AP) — The classified ads business owned eBay Inc. is being to Norway's Adevinta in a deal worth $9.2 billion that will create the world's largest online classifieds group, the companies said Tuesday.
Under the terms of the deal, the U.S. company will get $2.5 billion in cash and become the largest shareholder in Adevinta, with a 44 percent equity stake and a third of the voting rights.
The combined company will have classified ad websites in 20 countries, covering 1 billion people and receiving about 3 billion monthly visits.
Fuel retailer Pilot names a new CEO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The CEO of Pilot Co., the nation's largest fuel retailer, announced Tuesday that he will transition to chairman of the board at the beginning of next year and chief strategy officer Shameek Konar will take the lead role at the company.
The company operates 950 retail and fuel locations across North America, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. Pilot is the 10th largest private company in the U.S., according to Forbes, with 26,000 employees and revenue of about $29 billion per year.
The transition will take place over the rest of 2020, with leadership roles shifting on Jan. 1.
CEO Jimmy Haslam said it's the right time for a change as both he and president Ken Parent are in their 60s and have "a lot of miles on us." Haslam and wife Dee own the NFL's Cleveland Browns.
The changes come about two years after former company president Mark Hazelwood and five others were convicted of various charges in a plot to cheat trucking companies out of millions of dollars. The Haslams weren't charged with wrongdoing.