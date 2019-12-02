WTO: Illegal Airbus subsidies go on
GENEVA — A World Trade Organization panel has ruled that the European Union has not complied with an order to end illegal subsidies for European plane maker and Boeing Co. rival Airbus that prompted the Trump administration to impose tariffs on nearly $7.5 billion worth of EU goods in October.
The European Union is nearly certain to appeal. A WTO compliance panel found that the EU had not taken sufficient steps to end the harm to Airbus rival Boeing.
Adding to the complexity: The WTO's appellate body is set to become unable to hear new cases starting next week. Under WTO rules, it must have at least three members, and the terms of two of its three members are set to expire Dec. 11.
The U.S. has blocked appointments to the appellate body, alleging it has overstepped WTO rules.
Construction spending falls in Oct.
WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects fell 0.8 percent in October, dragged down by declines in apartment and multi-family homebuilding.
The Commerce Department said Monday that private construction spending declined 1 percent in October, which follows another significant 1.1 percent decline in September.
Spending on single-family home construction increased 1.6 percent, helping to offset some of the losses elsewhere in the private construction category during October.
Spending on government construction projects fell 0.2 percent, with state and local projects declining 0.3 percent and federal building increasing 0.6 percent.
October's overall decline follows a downward revision of September's number from a 0.5 percent increase to a 0.3 percent decline.
During the first 10 months of 2019, overall construction after adjusting for seasonal variations came in at an annual rate of $1.09 trillion in October, down 1.7 percent from a year ago.
UAW beefs up its financial controls
DETROIT — The United Auto Workers union has replaced its auditing firm, added four internal auditors and has hired a big accounting firm to study its financial controls in an effort to prevent embezzlement and bribery discovered in a federal probe of the union.
The moves announced Monday by secretary-treasurer Ray Curry come after last month's resignation of President Gary Jones, who has been implicated in the scandal. Several other union officials have been charged or implicated in the probe, which embarrassed the union leadership and angered many of its 400,000 members when it became public starting in 2017.
Curry says the reforms will put checks and balances in place to prevent financial misconduct.
The new auditing firm, Calibre CPA Group which specializes in labor union accounting, will check all of the UAW's finances for the past year. In addition, the Deloitte accounting firm will look into the union's accounting and financial processes.
Auschwitz items pulled by Amazon
WARSAW, Poland — Amazon said Monday it has removed "Christmas ornaments" and other merchandise bearing the images of Auschwitz that had been available on its online site.
Amazon, which functions as a marketplace on top of selling products itself, said in a statement that "all sellers must follow our selling guidelines" and that those who do not will be removed.
The move comes after the Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum on Sunday appealed to Amazon to remove the merchandise, which also included an Auschwitz bottle opener and a Birkenau "massacre" mouse pad.
It said that, "Selling 'Christmas ornaments' with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful."
Many others on Twitter voiced outrage.
On Monday, the state memorial said it was still calling on another online outlet, Wish Shopping, to stop selling the products.
Nazi Germany killed 1.1 million people at the death camp, most of them Jews, during its occupation of Poland during World War II.