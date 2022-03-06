Last month was one of the hottest, driest Februarys on record at Charleston airport

Last month was Charleston's ninth-hottest February on record, and forecasters are predicting above-normal temperatures to continue into the spring.

The average temperature recorded last month at Charleston International Airport was 56.3 degrees. That's about 3.6 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service. The temperatures in downtown Charleston were similar.

Emily McGraw, a meteorologist at the Weather Service's Charleston office, said a few daily records were broken in February, too. Twelve days last month surpassed 70 degrees, which is unusual in the last full month of winter.

And for three consecutive days, daily high records were set or tied with a past one: Feb. 23, 24 and 25 saw readings of 86, 84 and 86, respectively.

A few days at the beginning of February saw temperatures significantly above normal, too, "but certainly, the more memorable was the second half of the month," McGraw said.

According to weather data dating back to 1938, Charleston saw six of the highest average February temps since 2020 and nine since 1990.

But February isn't the only month that's heating up. Winters, in general, are getting hotter, as climate change makes the globe warm. This winter is clocking in as Charleston's 10th hottest on record.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is calling for more hotter-than-normal temperatures from March to April. But that's not to say there won't be cold snaps during that period.

"We do know because of climate change, odds are you're going to get a hotter year," said Jen Brady, a lead analyst with the climate information group Climate Central. "That's just how it's turning out."

Most revealing is the creep of summer into spring, or hotter temperatures being felt earlier in the year.

With warmer weather also comes the concern for drought, which can lead to wildfires. One thousand wildfires across more than 6,000 acres have been reported in the state so far this year, according to the S.C. Forestry Commission.

NOAA has also predicted that precipitation in the Charleston area will be below normal for March, April and May. Observed precipitation last month was 2.13 inches below normal.