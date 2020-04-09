Ensures Access to Healthy Foods for Families During COVID-19

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today that all Women Infant and Children (WIC) nutrition services will be issued remotely.
“We want to make WIC services as convenient for our participants as we can, providing remote services reduces the risk to staff and participants,” said Berry Kelly, Director, Bureau of Community Nutrition Services.
Normally WIC participants are required to physically visit the clinic to receive services, however, due to COVID-19, the company has been given waivers to waive the physical presence requirement and can now provide services over the phone. WIC also has over 50 classes in English and Spanish so participants can take a nutrient education class on their phones and have their benefits uploaded electronically through eWIC.
Starting Monday, April 13, South Carolina WIC participants will no longer be required to visit WIC clinics. Appointments and the issuance of nutritional services will instead be made over-the-phone.
The approved WIC nutrient valued food items has been reported by vendors that there has not been distributed in the food supply chain for participants. If there is a food item shortage according to Berry Kelly the United States Department of Agriculture has given a waiver that participants can just contact the store, work with the management there and waive food requirements with additional choices. Some of the waived food requirements are choices to get different sized milk and cheese requirements.
“A lot of thinking out of the box has occurred and we just want to ensure participants have all the nutrients, breastfeed support and education they need too. We love our participants and we want to do all we can to help them during these challenging times” Kelly said.
As of March 2020, WIC is providing services to 76,803 participants across the state. That is an increase of 2,103 participants from the previous month.
The eWic has helped WIC successfully transition everything remotely during the pandemic, with benefits being uploaded to their eWic card the shopping experience is easier, reduces time at the point of sale and has improved things for vendors as well.
Participants can see what is currently available at www.scdhec.gov/WIC.