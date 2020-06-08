Energy giant BP aims to cut jobs, expenses; Fed revises "Main Street" loan program terms

BP plans to cut 10K jobs worldwide
LONDON — Oil and gas company BP announced Monday that it will slash its global workforce by 10,000 jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic slams the energy industry.
CEO Bernard Looney said that the cuts will affect office-based roles in BP's global workforce of 70,000 people and come mostly this year. The changes are expected to significantly affect senior levels, cutting the number of group leaders by a third.
"We are spending much, much more than we make – I am talking millions of dollars, every day,'' Looney said in an email to staff that revealed that net debt rose by $6 billion in the first quarter. "We have to spend less money."
He pledged to bring down capital expenditure by 25 percent this year, a reduction of around $3 billion. He also said that it costs $22 billion a year to run the company, including $8 billion in people costs.
"So we are driving down those operating costs by $2.5 billion in 2021 – and we will likely have to go even further,'' he said.
The job cuts come at a time of tremendous change for BP. It had already embarked on a restructuring plan to ensure its long-term viability as the world decreases its reliance on fossil fuels in an effort to fight climate change.
BP's global operations include a petrochemical plant on the Cooper River near Huger that it acquired when it bought Amoco. A spokeswoman had no details Monday about how the cost-cutting program will affect the South Carolina site.
Fed expands on 'Main St.' loan offering
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is expanding the range of companies that will qualify for its soon-to-begin Main Street Lending Program, in which the Fed will lend directly to individual companies for the first time since the Great Depression.
Under the changes announced Monday, the Fed will lower the minimum amount companies can borrow, to $250,000 from $500,000. And it's raising the maximum loan, to $300 million from $200 million, for companies that want to expand existing loans. The Fed will also extend the program's loan repayment period from four years to five.
All told, the changes appear intended to make the Main Street loans more appealing to businesses and banks as they seek to recover from a deep recession.
Smaller companies, many of which have endured severe damage from the shutdowns forced by the coronavirus, might now find the Main Street program more appealing. Borrowers will now be able to defer principal payments for two years, up from one.
Under the Main Street lending program, banks make loans to businesses; the Fed then buys the loans from the banks. This lessens the credit risk to the bank and frees up more of its capital to make more loans.
On Monday, the Fed said the program would start registering banks "soon" and will then buy loans "shortly afterwards."
USC, teams drop CPI after remarks
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte's two professional sports franchises and two universities have canceled their partnerships with a North Carolina home security company after the firm's CEO told an activist he should focus on black-on-black crime rather than the George Floyd protests.
CPI Security CEO Ken Gill issued an apology for his comments Saturday on Twitter, but it failed to stem the response from teams and athletic departments that had been sponsored by CPI.
A few hours after Gill apologized, the NFL's Carolina Panthers said they were ending their relationship with CPI. The athletics programs at North Carolina State and the University of South Carolina followed suit on Sunday, as did the NBA's Charlotte Hornets and the minor league Charlotte Knights.
The controversy began when Jorge Millares of Queen City Unity sent out a mass email calling for action in response to the death of Floyd. Gill responded by telling Millares to "spend your time in a more productive way. ... A better use of time, would be to focus on the black on black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men."
China's exports and imports decline
BEIJING — China's exports and imports both fell in May as the coronavirus and trade tensions with the U.S. weighed on demand at home and abroad.
Exports fell 3.3 percent compared to a year earlier to $206.8 billion and imports dropped 16.7 percent to $143.9 billion, the Chinese customs agency said Sunday.
The plunge in imports drove the country's trade surplus up sharply to $62.9 billion. The surplus with the United States reached $27.9 billion and climbed $18.2 billion with the European Union.
The fall in exports came after a surprise 3.5 percent rise the previous month. Analysts were expecting the decline, attributing April's rise to orders placed before virus restrictions hit overseas economies and predicting that American and European customers would also cancel other orders.
Chinese exports to the U.S. totaled $37.2 billion, about the same as the $35.5 billion in exports to the EU. However, its imports from the EU were $17.3 billion, nearly twice the $9.3 billion from the U.S.
NTSB seeks sticter battery rules
DETROIT — The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending a loophole that allows some lithium-ion batteries to taken on airplanes be closed, citing insufficient safety precautions.
Monday's recommendation comes after batteries were flown from Florida to Toronto by FedEx. The batteries erupted in flames on the ground, destroying a delivery truck. The agency says that had the batteries caught fire while in the air, they could have caused the plane to crash.
The NTSB wants the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to seek changes in international regulations that let companies transport prototype or low-production batteries without safety tests required of larger battery shipments.
The administration in a prepared statement said that it will review the recommendation.
Factory output in Germany off 18%
BERLIN — German industrial production plunged by nearly 18 percent in April compared with the previous month at the height of Europe's coronavirus lockdowns, official data showed Monday.
The 17.9 percent decline reported by the Economy Ministry followed an 8.9 percent drop in March, when Germany started shutting down. Germany's lockdown was less severe than those imposed in Italy, Spain and France and it never ordered factories closed, but companies did largely stop production in some areas — such as the automaking sector — and supply chains were disrupted.
Germany started easing restrictions on public life on April 20 and the process has gathered pace since. However, the German economy went into a recession in the first quarter and that is expected to deepen in the current quarter.
Germany is one of South Carolina's largest global trading partners.
Trial date is set for ex-Audi boss
BERLIN — The former head of Volkswagen's luxury Audi division is set to go on trial at the end of September on fraud charges related to the company's diesel emissions scandal.
The state court in Munich said Monday that the trial of Rupert Stadler and three others is to open on Sept. 30, news agency dpa reported.
Prosecutors last year charged Stadler and the other suspects with fraud, false certification and criminal advertising, adding another chapter to the Volkswagen diesel scandal that also led to charges in the U.S. and Germany against former VW chief Martin Winterkorn.
The other suspects are accused of having developed engines used in Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche models that had software that made the emissions controls work better on the test stand than on the road.
Prosecutors alleged that Stadler knew about the manipulation in Audi and Volkswagen cars and nevertheless kept selling the models.
Stadler, who was Audi's boss from 2007 to 2018, has denied knowing about or participating in the manipulation.
VW CEO steps away from namesake brand
BERLIN — Volkswagen's CEO is giving up managing the company's core VW brand in order to concentrate more on the group as a whole, the German automaker said Monday.
Herbert Diess, whose image had been tarnished in the fallout from the company's diesel-emissions scandal, will be replaced as head of the VW brand by Ralf Brandstaetter, who has been serving as the brand's chief operating officer, the company said in a statement.
The change will give Diess, who has been pushing the company ahead with a shift toward zero-emission vehicles and a new, more environmentally friendly image, more time to focus on the overall brand, which includes Audi, Porsche and Skoda, the company said.
Diess took over as head of the VW brand in 2015, coming from BMW, and worked his way up to CEO of the group in 2018.
Japan economy shrinks less than reported
TOKYO — Japan reported Monday that its economy contracted at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in January-March, less than initially estimated.
The update from the Cabinet Office was an improvement on the 3.4 percent contraction earlier reported. It said private sector demand had not dropped as much as previously estimated.
Analysts say the revision wasn't surprising and a recovery is expected as countries reopen after their coronavirus shutdowns.
The annual rate is the projected number if the same level of growth or contraction in that quarter lasted for a whole year. The on-quarter drop was 0.6 percent for the real gross domestic product, or GDP, the total value of a nation's goods and services. The earlier quarter-on-quarter growth estimate was minus 0.9 percent.
Japan's economy, the world's third largest, has been stagnant for years and was in trouble even before the pandemic hit consumer spending and other drivers of growth.