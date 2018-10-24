Tesla delivers on 3Q profit pledge
SAN FRANCISCO — Tesla Motors delivered on CEO Elon Musk's promise to make money during its latest quarter after fulfilling his pledge to boost production of its first electric car designed for the mass market.
The company earned $311.5 million during the three months ending in September, swinging from a loss of $619 million at the same time last year. It's only the third time that Tesla has posted a quarterly profit in its eight-year history as a public company and the first time in two years.
Ford's 3Q net income falls by 37%
DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford Motor Co.'s net profit fell 37 percent in the third quarter as sales slowed in the U.S. and China.
The company says it made $991 million from July through September, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was up 3 percent to $37.67 billion. Excluding one-time items, Ford says it made 29 cents per share, beating Wall Street expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet expected 28 cents per share.
Revenue fell slightly short of estimates
UPS has a wish for the holidays
DALLAS — UPS is adding automation and seasonal workers in a bid to avoid bottlenecks in its shipping network this holiday season.
Last year, the company underestimated a surge around Thanksgiving, leading to delivery delays. UPS executives discussed their strategy as they disclosed third-quarter results, including a 20 percent jump in profit to $1.5 billion.
Dunkin' is taking aim at Starbucks
NEW YORK — First, Dunkin' dropped the "Donuts" from its name. Now it's adding fancy espresso drinks to its menu.
Dunkin' says U.S. customers will be able to buy upgraded lattes, cappuccinos and other espresso-based hot and cold drinks at most of its 9,200 U.S. stores by the holiday season.
It's part of an effort by the company to increase beverage sales — already 60 percent of its revenue — and compete more directly with Starbucks Corp. Both companies reported lower U.S. store traffic in their most recent quarters and are looking for a jolt from new products.
Still, Dunkin' has a long way to go. Starbucks controlled 56 percent of U.S. coffee cafe sales in 2017, while Dunkin's share was 27 percent, according to Technomic, a food industry research company. Starbucks has 14,443 U.S. stores, or nearly 40 percent of all coffee cafes in the U.S.
Pricing is determined by franchisees, but Dunkin' will likely undercut Starbucks. Its recommended price for the new, 16-ounce hot cappuccino is $3.39; Starbucks charges $3.85 for the same drink. Starbucks also charges more for regular brewed coffee.
Starbucks' response, so far, has been to move even further upmarket.
FCC: Firm misused funds to buy jet
TOLEDO, Ohio — Federal regulators have proposed a $63 million fine against an Ohio company they say bought a yacht and jet with money meant to help low-income people get phone and Internet service.
The Federal Communications Commission says the company created fake accounts using the identities of dead people to get government reimbursements. The company says it told the FCC two years ago about compliance and reporting issues and has repaid nearly all of the money.
Price cut on $14K cholesterol drug
TRENTON, N.J. — The maker of an expensive cholesterol drug is slashing the list price, which should make it more affordable for patients.
Amgen Inc. said Wednesday it is immediately cutting the price of Repatha by 60 percent, from about $14,000 to $5,850 per year.
The move could help boost Amgen's 60 percent share in the U.S. market. The reduction comes after rivals Sanofi and Regeneron in May slashed what they charge prescription plans — though not the list price — for their similar cholesterol medication, Praluent.
Patients, insurers, politicians and others have criticized escalating drug prices. Amgen CEO Robert Bradway said the price cut will particularly help Medicare beneficiaries. Many now face out-of-pocket costs of $370 per month. That will drop to $25 to $150 per month, depending on their specific prescription plan.
Visa results climb, beat estimates
NEW YORK — Payment processing giant Visa Inc. said Wednesday that its fiscal fourth quarter profits rose by 33 percent from a year earlier, helped by a lower tax rate and more payments processed on its signature network.
The company said Wednesday it earned a profit of $2.85 billion, or $1.23 a share, up from $2.14 billion, or 90 cents a share, from a year earlier. The results beat the expectations of analysts, who were looking for $1.20 per share, according to FactSet.
Visa processed $2.086 trillion on its payment network in the last quarter, up 11 percent from a year earlier. Visa earns a small fee from every transaction run on its network. Its payment volumes in the U.S., Visa's largest market, climbed 10.5 percent from a year earlier.
Like other large companies, Visa's profit was boosted by a lower tax bill because of the Republican-passed tax law. The company paid $693 million in income taxes in the quarter, down from $959 million in taxes in the same period last year. That's despite the company growing pre-tax profits by 14 percent from a year earlier.
Revenues for the quarter were $5.43 billion, up from $4.86 billion a year earlier. Analysts had been expecting revenue of $5.44 billion from Visa, according to FactSet.